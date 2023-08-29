Chelsea transfer to be decided by 3pm, as Fabrizio Romano confirms opening bid rejected

Chelsea have let Bayern Munich know how they can unlock the signing of Trevoh Chalobah after their first bid was rejected, and the influence of a second deal is likely to bring a swift result one way or the other, per reports.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel knows Chalobah well through his own time at Stamford Bridge. What’s more, the German giant may soon have a hole within their defensive ranks and by all accounts, Tuchel wants Chalobah to fill it.

Indeed, Inter Milan are circling over Benjamin Pavard who is determined to make the switch from Bayern.

Per Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Inter’s offer is worth €30m plus €3m in add-ons. That equates to a total package of approximately £28.3m.

Plettenberg also relayed news Inter are demanding answers from Bayern on whether the Pavard deal will be sanctioned. Per the reporter, Inter have set a deadline of 3pm today (Tuesday).

With Bayern put on the spot, they now face a race against the clock to agree a deal – or at the very least get the framework in place – for the signing of Chalobah. It stands to reason Bayern won’t say yes to Inter by the 3pm deadline without first knowing whether they’re on course to sign Chalobah or not.

To that end, Fabrizio Romano reported talks between Bayern and Chelsea are continuing after their first official offer was rejected.

Formal talks between the two clubs are in full swing and Bayern’s initial loan proposal was knocked back by the Blues.

In turn, Chelsea have told Bayern they greatly prefer a permanent switch. However, despite the windfall they’d be in line to receive from selling Pavard to Inter, Bayern are persisting with the loan route.

Indeed, Plettenberg added in a subsequent update that Bayern will pursue a loan with an option to buy.

From the player’s end, the German reporter stated Chalobah is “keen on the move”.

The 24-year-old is currently sidelined with a minor hamstring injury, though it’s not expected to derail the potential move in any way.

