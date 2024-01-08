Chelsea transfer gets ‘here we go’ from Fabrizio Romano as medical pencilled in for Wednesday

Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea have made a verbal agreement over a loan deal for Ian Maatsen, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The structure of Maatsen’s move is still being discussed but it’s believed Dortmund will cover the versatile 21-year-old’s salary during the entire loan deal, as we told you previously.

Nevertheless, Maatsen will travel to Germany on Tuesday morning for his medical, which Romano states will then happen on Wednesday morning.

Maatsen rejected a permanent switch to Burnley in the summer, after helping the Clarets win promotion to the Premier League while on loan last season.

The Dutch full-back, who can also play as a winger, played 39 games for Burnley in the Championship, scoring four goals and assisting a further six.

Maatsen also had previous loan spells at Charlton and Coventry before returning to the Stamford Bridge.

So far this season, Maatsen has been utilised a fair amount by Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino, making 15 appearances across all competitions but he has started just once in the Premier League.

The talented defender/winger joined the Blues from PSV’s academy in 2018 having previously spent time in the youth set-ups at fellow Dutch sides Feyenoord and Sparta Rotterdam.

Pochettino has previously spoken about Maatsen as a player who can give the Blues plenty of different options.

Indeed, he started on the right wing against Crystal Palace on December 27, and Pochettino was happy with what he saw.

🚨🟡⚫️ Ian Maatsen to Borussia Dortmund, here we go! Verbal agreement in place between BVB and Chelsea on loan deal with salary covered. ✈️🩺 More: understand Maatsen will travel on Tuesday… then medical booked on Wednesday. Maatsen accepted BVB days ago, deal done. pic.twitter.com/KFxqNLKjVK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 8, 2024

He said after the game: “We were using him in pre-season in this position. He can give us a different option. He can provide a good balance. He is a player we trust.”

Sadly for Maatasen that trust has now seemingly transferred over to Dortmund as the Chelsea man packs his bags to head to Germany and take up his loan stint in the Bundesliga.

As for Chelsea, they are back in action on Saturday lunchtime when they play host to west London rivals Fulham at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

