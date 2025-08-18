Talks between Bayern Munich and Chelsea for Christopher Nkunku remain complicated, with a big distance still in place between the two clubs, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Bayern initially believed a loan deal was possible, especially as Chelsea are working to create space in the squad before completing the signing of Xavi Simons.

However, both Chelsea and the player have made it clear they are not open to a loan. The Blues only want a permanent transfer, and Nkunku himself prefers to move permanently rather than on a temporary deal.

Chelsea have slightly reduced their asking price in recent days, moving from €45m (£38.8m) down to €40m (£34.5m).

Despite this discount, Bayern are not fully convinced about continuing negotiations under these conditions. They still appreciate Nkunku’s profile and quality, but are not prepared to move forward unless Chelsea show more flexibility.

Contacts between the two clubs remain active as Bayern continue to monitor the situation, but no agreement is close.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan are still keeping Nkunku on their list of options for the final days of the market. Also for the Italian club, the financial conditions are seen as very difficult, meaning any real move would only happen if the situation changes late in the window.

Chelsea waiting for Simons

As per recent reports, the sale of Nkunku will be ‘crucial’ for the potential signing of RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano has made it clear that the transfer will be ‘accelerated’ once Nkunku is sold.

It has also been clear that sales have been evident for Chelsea landing new talents throughout the summer, and that is the same at this stage.

Romano wrote on X: ‘The plan has always been Nkunku and [Nicolas] Jackson out, Simons and [Alejandro] Garnacho in.’

Chelsea round-up: Simons only wants Blues move

Once obstacles have been moved, it seems the Simons switch should go through quickly, as he’s said to have made it clear he ‘only wants’ to join Chelsea.

That is despite interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Meanwhile, City are said to have registered a shock interest in young Blues defender Josh Acheampong. That follows Chelsea’s interest in one of City’s own young full-backs, Rico Lewis.

However, Enzo Maresca is a fan of his young Blues talent, and it’s said he’ll tell the board to keep Acheampong.

