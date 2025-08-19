Talks are back open for a Chelsea sale which could save a potential signing

After falling away from their favoured forward target, Inter Milan are said to have ‘reopened discussions’ around the signing of a Chelsea man which could save a Blues deal.

Chelsea have spent nearly £250million on new players this summer. They’ve been able to finance those deals through the sales of 10 players.

With more signings wanted before the window is up, the Blues are looking to let more assets go.

Christopher Nkunku has been given his marching orders, but attempts to offload him to Bayern Munich have stuttered of late, as TEAMtalk is aware they are not certain on the £34.5million price tag.

That sale not going through would hamper Chelsea’s attempts to sign any new players, but they have been given a lifeline by Inter Milan, who wanted Nkunku earlier in the summer but switched their sights to Ademola Lookman.

Inter were concerned about Chelsea’s demands, as well as Nkunku’s injury record, but Caught Offside reports that with Lookman now no longer an option, the Serie A side have ‘reopened discussions’ around the signing of the Blues forward.

Inter are said to have requested updated details about the conditions of a deal before proceeding.

Inter could save Chelsea transfer

If Nkunku were to move to Inter on a permanent deal – which is what Chelsea want – then that money would be put to the signing of Xavi Simons.

It has been made clear that without more money on the table from the Blues, RB Leipzig midfielder Simons will be going nowhere.

Indeed, their sporting director Marcel Schafer has told Chelsea: “We make all our decisions based on sporting and economic criteria. When it has been beneficial for all parties, we have facilitated player transfers in the past.

“Currently, that is not the case, and if nothing changes, Xavi will remain an RB Leipzig player.”

Chelsea round-up: Blues want Hincapie

Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Piero Hincapie has recently entered Chelsea’s sights, according to reports.

However, Tottenham – who have held previous interest – are also keen on him, and it’s believed a deal will be hard to do in any case.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware that Chelsea winger Tyrique George remains on Everton’s shortlist.

And with Levi Colwill sidelined, the Blues are reported to have made an approach for Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni.

