Direct talks between Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca and a Barcelona star have been revealed – and it’s been suggested a big sale at Stamford Bridge could trigger a huge late deadline day raid at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have had one of the busiest summer windows of any club. So far, nine signings have been made, while 15 players have exited permanently and five have gone out on loan.

As we enter the dying embers of the window, there is a question mark over one big move at Chelsea: Barcelona’s Fermin Lopez.

Transfer insider Ben Jacobs suggested it will be a shock if the deal is done, but there’s an avenue to it.

He told a GIVEMESPORT livestream: “I think if it happens it will be a big surprise, you can never say never with Chelsea. Especially, for example if Nico Jackson leaves on a permanent deal, and suddenly they get a big injection of money.

“Remember, the original Bayern package was €15million loan fee, €65million option to buy, so you want a permanent deal, it’s probably going to be a minimum of €70million.

“Naturally if it’s just a loan deal they’ll get their €15million, which is a really high fee, and then their option to buy will be at Bayern’s discretion.

“Fermin Lopez’s situation is that Chelsea predominantly in the last week worked on the player side only, Enzo Maresca spoke to the player directly, and there were several conversations between the agent of Fermin Lopez and the Chelsea hierarchy.

“That followed a bid which was around €40million. The player would have to go to Barcelona and say I want out – that hasn’t happened.

“Number two, Chelsea’s offer would have to be in excess of €60million. So I don’t think this one is live or likely at the moment, but like I say with Chelsea, you can never say never.”

Lopez and Jackson talks

TEAMtalk is aware Chelsea have been working tirelessly to convince Lopez that Stamford Bridge is the place for him.

They have wanted to secure a definitive commitment before approaching Barcelona, and are prepared to offer a lucrative long-term contract.

And if Jackson is sold, it seems they might well go after Lopez.

Though Chelsea called their striker back from almost signing on loan with Bayern, Jacobs himself has since reported talks are back on for the transfer.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk sources have stated there is a feeling at Bayern that Jackson is their player.

Chelsea round-up: Harder refuses Blues switch

Chelsea had reportedly lined up Conrad Harder as a potential replacement for Jackson, however, the Sporting CP striker has refused that move in favour of heading to RB Leipzig.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware the exit of Raheem Sterling to Fulham is possible, with Fabrizio Romano since confirming the Cottagers are in for him.

Sterling could be one of a few exits from Stamford Bridge before the end of the window.

TEAMtalk sources have told Darren Witcoop that David Datro Fofana and Ben Chilwell are among those, along with Sterling, who have been told they can leave.

Sources have since suggested Chilwell will be sold to sister side Strasbourg.

What is Jackson’s level?