Chelsea and the BlueCo group have landed a pair of Brighton stars

Chelsea have secured a unique double deal from Brighton, with one man to join immediately and one heading to another side in the BlueCo group.

The Blues have made some big moves so far this summer. Alejandro Garnacho will soon become a Chelsea man, the Blues luring him from Manchester United, while Liam Delap and Joao Pedro are among the other new stars at Stamford Bridge.

Pedro joined from Brighton after 17 goals and assists last season, and two of his former Seagulls team-mates will be joining him at Chelsea, at one time or another.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Facundo Buonanotte is moving to Chelsea on loan for the season.

The insider states there is no buy option in the deal, but the Blues will have the right to match offers from other clubs if they can come to an agreement with Brighton.

Meanwhile, the insider has stated that Julio Enciso has also been signed from Brighton to the BlueCo group.

Enciso has signed for Strasbourg on a deal until 2030, and Romano states there is a ‘potential future at Chelsea’.

Earlier reports suggested Buonanotte was to follow that same path, but the insider has claimed he’ll be going straight to Stamford Bridge and the original deal is only for a year.

DON’T MISS: 🔵 Every completed Chelsea transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Enciso medical doesn’t stop deal

It was reported a week ago that Enciso was making the move to Strasbourg, and at the time, it was stated that he will become a Chelsea player in the future.

However, that deal was reportedly put on hold by complications with his medical.

A source in Enciso’s native Paraguay stated the attacker had failed his medical, and they were insistent that his move to the BlueCo group had fallen through as a result.

It appears those reports were wide of the mark, and he will eventually become the latest in a long line of players to swap the AMEX for Stamford Bridge.

Prior to Pedro and Buonanotte this summer, in recent seasons, the Brighton players who have joined Chelsea include Marc Cucurella, Robert Sanchez and Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea round-up: George move up in the air

TEAMtalk have reported previously that Roma are in talks with Chelsea over a move for Tyrique George, who wants to move on and forge a career elsewhere.

After reports of a bid from the Italian side, it has been suggested that Fulham and Crystal Palace are keeping an eye on the teenage winger, as well as Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware that Chelsea are pushing for Barcelona star Fermin Lopez, who is intrigued by a move to Stamford Bridge.

Who’s Chelsea’s best Prem signing in last decade?