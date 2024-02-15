Chelsea transfer on cards as defender insists ‘my options are open’ ahead of summer window

Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen has hinted that a permanent summer exit could be on the cards as he continues to shine on loan at Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

The highly-rated 21-year-old insists that his ‘options are open’ for the summer transfer window as he eyes a permanent switch to Dortmund.

That’s according to RUHR 24, who have covered recent comments from the Dutchman as he continues to excel in Germany.

Maatsen joined Dortmund on loan in the January transfer window following a frustrating few months at Stamford Bridge where he struggled for game time under Mauricio Pochettino.

He returned to west London last summer after a successful loan spell at Championship winners Burnley, where he was a key player during their promotion.

And while Clarets boss Vincent Kompany hoped to turn that loan into a permanent move, Maatsen ended up becoming a fringe player at his parent club again.

After making 15 appearances for the Blues this season, 12 of those in the Premier League, the versatile defender was allowed to make the switch to Dortmund in the search for regular first-team action.

That move has paid dividends so far, with Maatsen making five appearances in the Bundesliga so far and making a big impression along the way.

And it’s clear just how happy the full-back is, telling RUHR 24 when asked about his future “we’ll see after the season”.

Maatsen keeping his options open

Maatsen added “my options are open” when asked if he could end up extending his stay at Dortmund, having played his part in their 4-1 win over FC Koln at the weekend.

Indeed, Maatsen added that “he would like to come back” if the opportunity presents itself in a clear indication of intent.

There is every likelihood that a deal could be done at this stage as well given Chelsea‘s need to sell before they can but this summer.

Indeed, a report emerged on Wednesday stating that Todd Boehly is willing to offload the left-back in a cut-price deal in an effort to start balancing the books at Stamford Bridge.

Stand-in skipper Conor Gallagher continues to be linked with a move away from the club in the summer for that very reason, despite being a key player for Pochettino.

Armaono Broja, who is currently on loan at Fulham, is another player the club could cash in on to satisfy FFP regulations in what could be a busy summer of ins and outs at The Bridge.

As for Maatsen, he just needs to keep on doing what he is doing with Dortmund and an official offer is sure to come in for his services when the summer rolls around.

Chelsea are back in action on Saturday evening when they face the daunting task of heading to Manchester City in the Premier League.

The two sides played out a thrilling 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge back in November, although City appear to be playing at a much higher level now than they were back then.