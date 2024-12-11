Frenkie de Jong and Ferran Torres could be offered to Chelsea for Enzo Fernandez

Barcelona reportedly feel offering up Frenkie de Jong and Ferran Torres to Chelsea will ensure they can hurdle the obstacle of the price for Enzo Fernandez.

Fernandez is one of the most expensive players ever signed by a Premier League side. He cost almost £107million just under two years ago, and has at times been a fantastic asset for Chelsea.

When Enzo Maresca began picking Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo together instead of him, Fernandez was linked with some big clubs, such as Real Madrid and Barcelona, though the Blues reportedly set a price tag of €120m (£100m, $126.3m) for Fernandez.

It is reported that Barca are looking to get around paying that fee entirely.

Indeed, National Cat reports they believe including two of their own players in the deal – De Jong and Torres – could convince Chelsea to let Fernandez go.

The pair cost a combined £115million when signed by Barca, so at the time of their signings would have been in a similar bracket to the Blues man, but a lack of form means they may no longer be.

Fernandez’s form has bought more time

Maresca explained in November that he felt his midfield’s balance was better with Lavia and Caicedo playing, rather than Fernandez.

But the Argentine star has responded with three goals and six assists in his last six games in all competitions.

Indeed, he’s contributed to at least one goal in each of his last five Premier League appearances, and in his last UEFA Conference League game, Fernandez assisted three goals inside 21 minutes.

The chances of Chelsea letting a player in that sort of form leave the club seem to be at almost zero, especially when they are second in the Premier League.

Chelsea round-up: Cole Palmer exit news

Cole Palmer has reportedly shown a desire to join Real Madrid amid their interest in him. However, TEAMtalk is aware that he loves playing at Chelsea, and the club loves having him in their ranks.

The Blues could lose Tosin Adarabioyo on a loan deal, as West Ham feel he’d be willing to join amid their interest in the defender.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware that Manchester City are considering the sale of Chelsea target Ruben Dias.

And the Blues are reported to have made Raphinha their top target, as they want him to form a deadly duo with Palmer.

