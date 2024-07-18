Chelsea transfers: Cole Palmer key to mega striker raid after telling top star they’ll rule Prem together

Cole Palmer has told Ollie Watkins that the pair could ignite Chelsea to bigger things together next season

Cole Palmer could play a key role in getting Chelsea a top striker this summer, after telling him their chemistry together could ignite the Blues next season.

Palmer was head and shoulders above any other Chelsea attacker last term. His tally of 25 goals in all competitions was eight better than anyone else at Stamford Bridge, and he did that in his first season as a first-team player.

He got himself a Euros call-up, and while his minutes weren’t consistent, he was, netting the equalising goal in the final – that England went on to lose – and assisting the winner in the semi-final.

His semi-final assist was to Ollie Watkins, who afterwards stated he knew Palmer was going to help him get a goal.

There is clear chemistry between the pair, and Chelsea see that, having reportedly prepared a bid of late.

The Blues are not the only Premier League side who want to take Watkins onboard.

Arsenal have a long-term interest in the Englishman, who netted 19 Premier League goals last term, and Manchester United have been told to keep an eye on him.

But Chelsea have an ace up their sleeve in Palmer, and he’s already been putting his work as an agent on display.

Palmer key to Watkins move

According to Football Insider, he has had a word with Watkins about heading to Stamford Bridge.

It’s believed the attacking pair struck up a friendship during their time together at the Euros in Germany.

And following their semi-final link-up on the field, Palmer is said to have told Watkins that they could ignite Chelsea to new heights next season as a result of their chemistry.

It is thought that Palmer could be a key factor in the Aston Villa man choosing to leave the Midlands.

But Villa would have to agree to the sale, and it has previously been suggested they’ll demand a mammoth fee to see the back of the striker, who has bagged 70 goals and 26 assists in 169 games for the club.

Given they seem to be on the verge of signing Amadou Onana, the offer from Chelsea of signing Conor Gallagher as part of their sale of Watkins does not seem an overly enticing one.

It is believed that Chelsea will be in the market for a top striker either way this summer.

And even if Palmer can convince Watkins that joining him would be in his interests, Villa seem likely to stand in the way, so they may need to look at other options.

