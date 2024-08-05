Chelsea transfers: Elite striker has NO interest in Blues, as bargain backup signing ramps up

Chelsea are going after Samu Omorodion as Victor Osimhen has said no to them

Victor Osimhen reportedly has no interest in joining Chelsea, and the Blues will instead go after Samu Omorodion, with a £30million bid in the works.

Osimhen has been one of the Blues’ main objectives in the build up to and during this transfer window. Central striker Nicolas Jackson missed a number of big chances last term, and the Nigerian striker’s eye for goal could certainly help bump Chelsea up the table.

Indeed, he has bagged 41 Serie A goals in the past two campaigns.

However, whether or not they would be able to sign the striker, who will cost north of £100million, has come into question.

Now, it seems almost certain that the Napoli man will not be switching the Serie A for Stamford Bridge.

Indeed, reports have suggested that the forward has no interest in becoming a Chelsea player, despite their long-standing interest in signing him.

He is instead said to be favouring a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea will retain some hope of being able to land Osimhen – TEAMtalk sources state he’s still their favourite option – as PSG reportedly can’t afford to finance the deal for him until one of Goncalo Ramos or Randal Kolo Muani has been sold.

Chelsea want Omorodion

But with Osimhen’s desires clear, the Blues have turned their attention to other targets up top.

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Atletico Madrid’s Omorodion is front and centre of their thinking.

He reports that Chelsea are willing to lodge a bid of approximately £30million for the striker.

It’s suggested that whether or not Atletico accept a bid of that figure for him depends on the plans they have for the rest of the transfer window.

Omorodion separate to Gallagher deal

Atletico and Chelsea have also been in talks over a deal for the Spanish side to take Blues midfielder Conor Gallagher on board.

Romano broke the news that the midfielder had said yes to Atletico, following their agreement to sign him from Chelsea for just over £34million.

While the figure to sign Omorodion would be similar, Romano states talks are separate from that deal.

As such, Atletico can make up their minds, knowing a rejection will not impact their signing of Gallagher.

