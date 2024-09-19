Jules Kounde is one of five men on the right-back shortlist at Chelsea

Chelsea reportedly have a five-man shortlist at right-back, including a Barcelona man given they have worries over club captain Reece James, amid his ongoing injury troubles.

James is yet to play a game for the Blues this season. He played just 10 games in the Premier League last term, and while he had recovered from an injury by the summer, he was then hampered by another one.

As a result, it is believed that Chelsea are now looking to sign a new right-back.

Indeed, TBRFootball states they have ‘huge worries’ over James.

As such, they have five men on their shortlist, including huge names Jules Kounde and Jeremie Frimpong.

The report states that while the high-profile names are under consideration, Chelsea will ‘most likely’ go for a youngster instead.

Freiburg’s Kiliann Sildillia, Fiorentina’s Michael Kayode and Sporting CP’s Geovany Quenda are all of interest to the London club.

Chelsea failed for Kounde previously

In the summer of 2022, it was reported that Chelsea had agreed to sign Kounde from Sevilla.

However, just over a week later, he was a Barcelona player.

At times since then, Kounde has cropped up on the Blues’ radar, according to reports.

As such, it is little surprise that they are once again keeping an eye on him. Recent reports have stated that Manchester United are also keen, but that may no longer be the case following the signing of Noussair Mazraoui.

Chelsea plotting big-name transfers

Though they may not go for big names at right-back, Chelsea are looking at some superstars in other positions.

Victor Osimhen continues to be heavily linked with the Blues for January, and Arsenal interest has been downplayed, giving the Blues a good chance at the move.

But if they cannot get him, it’s believed they have Viktor Gyokeres on their radar as a backup option.

Meanwhile, Mykhaylo Mudryk could be on the way out, with TEAMtalk sources stating both that Chelsea are ready to get rid, and the forward himself wants a move in order to get more playing time.

Why do Chelsea need a new right-back

The injury history of current Chelsea right-back James is seemingly the reason the club are worried and want to recruit a new right-back.

He has hardly played for them over the past couple of seasons. Last term, he played just 11 games in all competitions, firstly sustaining a hamstring injury, then coming back for a handful of games before aggravating it and requiring surgery.

The season prior, Chelsea’s captain played 24 times in all competitions. He began the season at right-back, before a knee injury sidelined him for more than 10 games.

He then picked up a hamstring injury which sidelined him very briefly, and after a short return to the side, his hamstring was once again injured, and he was forced out again.

Since 2020/21, James has missed 98 games through various injuries, and with his current one not getting better any time soon, that number will soon pass 100.