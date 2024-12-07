Chelsea are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, at the £30million price tag they paid for him, as the potential of a move to Rangers has been assessed.

New Blues boss Enzo Maresca signed 11 players in his first window – nine were paid for, one was on a free transfer, and one was a loan with an obligation to buy. Of those signings, Dewsbury-Hall seemed one of the most exciting.

The £30million man came with Maresca from Leicester, where they had won the Championship, with the midfielder scoring 12 goals and assisting another 14, proving himself to be one of the very best players in the division.

That form has not matched up since moving to Chelsea in his manager’s eyes, with Dewsbury-Hall only offered 55 minutes of Premier League action so far.

According to Football Insider, the Blues have now made him available for a January transfer.

It is believed they are expected to demand at least £30million, which would mean they recoup the full fee paid for Dewsbury-Hall in the summer.

The report states a loan could also be on the cards, and clubs are now on alert either way. Though Rangers have been linked with Dewsbury-Hall, it’s stated they are ‘unlikely to have the financial muscle’ to land him in January.

Multiple clubs in for KDH

Reports have suggested there are a few Premier League sides in for Dewsbury-Hall, too.

It was reported of late that Aston Villa wanted him on a loan with an option to buy. That report stated Chelsea would ask for £30million, which matches up with the latest report.

Manchester United and Tottenham are both said to be ‘on alert’ for the Blues man.

With some big sides in the mix, Dewsbury-Hall dropping back a level and moving to Scotland seems unlikely, especially after he showed he had the potential to be a very good player last season, and in the campaign prior in the Premier League.

Chelsea round-up: Osimhen transfer is a go

Long-term Chelsea striker target Victor Osimhen reportedly “wants to use this season as an opportunity to let Premier League clubs decide whether to make an offer to Napoli.”

That will give the Blues hope of a move, which they’ll also have for Tijjani Reijnders, after joining the hunting pack for the thriving AC Milan star.

Meanwhile, it has been suggested Mykhailo Mudryk’s career could get back on track if he were to move to Manchester United, though his agent has stated he is focussed on getting into Chelsea’s starting XI.

And, Chelsea are said to have completed the signing of England Under-16s international Mathis Eboue from Watford.

Is KDH the biggest Chelsea flop of the summer?