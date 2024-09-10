Chelsea transfers: Galatasaray working to secure Blues signing after Osimhen transfer

Galatasaray are interested in Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka before the close of the Turkish transfer window on Friday, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Turkish giants Galatasaray have been scouring the Premier League for potential reinforcements as they look to strengthen their midfield department before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Chukwuemeka’s future at Chelsea has been the subject of conjecture this summer with the player yet to figure under new Blues boss Enzo Maresca.

The 20-year-old has not featured in any of Chelsea’s matchday squads under Maresca and the club were believed to be open to offers for Chukwuemeka before the Premier League transfer window closed at the end of August.

Manchester United and West Ham were linked with late moves for him, but the player remained at Stamford Bridge as the transfer window closed.

Galatasaray, who have been credited with an interest in the likes of Arsenal’s Jorginho and Manchester United’s Casemiro, have also made overtures for Chukwuemeka.

However, the Turkish club are facing a major battle to persuade the England under-21 international to leave the Premier League for Turkey.

Chelsea can get one over on Galatasaray

While they could lose Chukwuemeka to Galatasaray, Chelsea could get one of their stars, Victor Osimhen, through the door.

The striker was one of the main priorities for the Blues this summer, but they missed out on his transfer.

He has a break clause in his move to Galatasaray – a season-long loan which was confirmed after the English window closed – which means he could move to Chelsea in January.

Chukwuemeka not a high priority for Chelsea

Chukwuemeka joined Chelsea from Aston Villa in the summer of 2022 and he played 14 Premier League games in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

The skilful midfielder made nine appearances for Chelsea in the Premier League last season, starting the opening two games under Mauricio Pochettino before suffering an injury which held back his progress.

But under Maresca, the outlook currently does not look great for him.

In the midfield, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez have played the most minutes.

Both players cost over £100million each, highlighting the qualities the Blues feel they have, which means they are unlikely to be dropped from the side very often.

Romeo Lavia has also played his first Blues minutes this season since an injury kept him out for all but one game last term, and new signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has also represented the Blues for the first time, so Chukwuemeka’s chances of getting games seem slim.

Chukwuemeka in group of unused Chelsea players

Chukwuemeka is one of six Chelsea players yet to be used at all this season, in either the Premier League or Europa Conference League.

Ben Chilwell is the biggest name in that group, and while he has been linked with a move away, he might be force to stay put.

David Datro Fofana is also unused, and it seems he is closing in on a move to AEK Athens.

Maresca is willing to trim the squad of players he does not want, but Galatasaray persuading Chukwuemeka he should leave is seeming to be a tough task at the moment.

