Axel Disasi could be pushed out for Illia Zabaryni at Chelsea

Chelsea are prepared to see the back of Axel Disasi, as they feel they can find a better replacement for him in January, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Chelsea have no great desire to pull up trees in this transfer window and will only add to the squad if it brings in a quality of depth and does not disturb the balance.

However they are looking to prune the squad and a new defender is one position they are keen to strengthen this month.

They are very keen on Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi and have watched him on multiple occasions this season. They also want to move on some of their players who are struggling to adapt to Enzo Maresca’s system, such as Disasi.

The defender has not been great for his side this season and has only managed five Premier League appearances. Sources have stated that the Chelsea decision-makers see him as a player they can sell in this window and replace with better quality and potential.

At 26 years old he is one of the more experienced players in the squad and his ceiling is not as high as some of the players the club would like to bring in.

Zabarnyi is a good example of that, at 22 years old he is a key player in a good Bournemouth side and some would argue he is already better than Disasi.

There is interest in the French international from his home country and Serie A, Chelsea are open to a sale if it were for the right price.

Like many Blues signings, Disasi was given a long contract and his current deal runs until the summer of 2029. It makes him an expensive asset for the club and if he is not playing regularly or showing the potential to improve they are keen to shift him.

That will also mean he’ll command a decent fee if Todd Boehly is to see the back of him.

No major suitors have come forward yet for the former Monaco man but he is one to watch as the window moves forward.

