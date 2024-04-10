Chelsea transfers: Huge Boehly signing risks losing spot with coaches in agreement over poor spell

Chelsea's coaches are in agreement that Mykhaylo Mudryk has not been good enough this season

Chelsea could be in the market for a new winger in the summer, with the club’s coaches far from happy with the development of a recent major signing.

Links to Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, who TEAMtalk have already reported is also interesting both Liverpool and Manchester United, will only increase the pressure on one of the club’s biggest recent transfers to perform.

But according to Football Insider, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino and his staff have been left unimpressed by Mykhailo Mudryk, who joined from Shakhtar Donetsk for £88.5m in January 2023.

The Ukrainian winger, 23, has played 33 games this season but crucially made just 16 starts. He has scored six goals and registered three assists, predominantly playing on the left side.

That return hasn’t been enough to please Pochettino, who is also unhappy with the performances of Raheem Sterling, fuelling his ambition to bring a marquee winger to Stamford Bridge this summer. Williams will be available for €43m due to a release clause in his Athletic contract.

In March, after his goal in the 3-2 home win over Newcastle, Pochettino suggested he wanted to see more from Mudryk.

“It was a very good goal and that is what we expect from a player from the bench – impact,” Pochettino said. “Then it is about competing with different players in his position. Then he will deserve to (start). It’s more of a question for him than for me.”

Pressure for Mudryk to succeed at Chelsea?

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly may want to see Pochettino stick with Mudryk, having spent so much money on him. To help avoid Profit and Sustainability breaches, the Blues signed him on an eight-year contract which runs until 2031, and failure to see him reach his potential will reflect poor business.

When signing Mudryk, Chelsea beat off competition from Arsenal for his signature. There have been flashes of the natural skill and ability to possesses, but the physicality and pace of the English game have perhaps proven difficult for him to deal with.

After finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League last season, this term has not been much better for Chelsea.

The Blues currently sit ninth in the Premier League, though still with a chance of qualifying for Europe, and face Manchester City for a place in the FA Cup final later this month.

Victory in that game would mean reaching a second domestic cup final this season, having been beaten in the Carabao Cup showcase by Liverpool at the end of February.

