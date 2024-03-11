Chelsea transfers: Major Tuchel signing tipped for summer exit with ‘brilliant’ winger move given nod

Raheem Sterling could soon leave Chelsea, with Nico Williams suggested as a 'brilliant' option to replace him

Transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested “there is a chance” Raheem Sterling leaves Chelsea this summer, and Nico Williams is “a great player” to replace him with.

In a Blues side that has underwhelmed since he got there, Sterling has been one of few players who have managed to keep their head above water. Indeed, his new club finished 12th in his first campaign, when he scored six Premier League goals alongside three assists.

While those numbers aren’t fantastic, they’re better than most of Chelsea’s attack managed to pull off.

This season, under the watch of Mauricio Pochettino, the Londoners are again struggling – they’re currently 11th in the league; Sterling again has six league goals, this time with six assists.

His ability to chip in for Chelsea has been useful when big-name signings have struggled – Mykhaylo Mudryk is still yet to fully find his feet and Christopher Nkunku has been plagued by injuries.

Yet Todd Boehly is not a chairman who seems likely to give players time if they aren’t deemed the flashy youngsters that he wants to take the side forwards.

As such, of the trio mentioned, Mudryk and Nkunku will surely be given more time, whereas Sterling could bite the bullet, having reportedly been put up for sale already.

And while it’s subsequently been revealed he doesn’t want to move to Saudi Arabia, that does not mean he won’t move on at all.

Sterling could leave Chelsea in summer

According to transfer insider Jones, there’s a distinct possibility the winger does leave Stamford Bridge in the coming months.

“But if Raheem Sterling is leaving in the summer – which there is a chance of – this is a great player to be looking at to replace him,” he told GIVEMESPORT.

And the player Jones has given a nod to as a useful replacement for the winger is Athletic Club’s Williams.

Indeed, the winger – who has six goals and 12 assists in all competitions this season – is seen as a brilliant option due to his growing set of assets as an attacker.

“Last year, I would have had reservations about his decisions in the final third, but he has put those fears to bed this season and been brilliant,” Jones added.

Premier League move a potential

While Williams is thought to have a strong bond with his current side, it’s suggested he could be open to a move to England, and there are a number of top clubs tracking him beyond just Chelsea.

“I do wonder if people are underestimating the bond Nico Williams has at Athletic Bilbao. He is playing in the same team as his brother in a region that means so much to them, and they’re having a great season,” Jones added.

“I think Nico Williams is more likely to test himself outside of Bilbao than Inaki ever seemed though, and at this stage of his career I do think he would be a good signing in the Premier League.

“Aston Villa, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham have all had eyes on him too, and we should remember that amid the Chelsea hype.”

That Williams could be open to a Premier League switch has already been confirmed in a recent report, with his representatives said to have informed teams that he’s ready to agree to a move.

Liverpool want him as the ‘heir’ to Mohamed Salah, but Chelsea do have a way of convincing big names to the club, and if one leaves in Sterling, Williams – who can also play on either wing – could be the right man to take his place.

