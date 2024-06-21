Chelsea transfers: Blues pair to be shown door as Maresca hunts AC Milan, Inter stars as upgrades

Enzo Maresca will let Marc Cucurella and another Chelsea man go if he can source an upgrade

Chelsea are reportedly looking to stars from AC Milan and Inter in order to upgrade on one position, with the players currently occupying it to be shown the door.

The Blues have two left-backs at their disposal, who have shared responsibilities of late. Marc Cucurella played 21 Premier League matches last season, while Ben Chilwell played 13 times.

The decision to persist with the former was aided by injury problems sustained by the latter.

But Cucurella’s form means that if Chilwell was available for much of the season, he might still have been benched.

Despite the fact that Spaniard did well for the sixth-placed Premier League side – leading to a starting spot for his country at the Euros – he could be pushed out of the club.

Indeed, HITC reports Chelsea wants to upgrade on their left-back duo.

And they’d be willing to push both men out of the door if they were to get their favoured option.

The Blues are apparently looking to the Serie A for that man.

Chelsea want Theo Hernandez

It’s said AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez is a player they ‘hugely admire’.

Not only that, but they feel the attacking full-back, who notched five goals and 11 assists in all competitions last season, would fit into new boss Enzo Maresca’s system.

While Bayern Munich are closely following him, Chelsea are looking to beat them to the snare.

And if they can’t get Hernandez – who is said to be worth £60million – Milan’s local rivals Inter could be in danger.

Dimarco on Chelsea list

Indeed, Inter left-back Federico Dimarco is also said to be on the list.

He’s been on the Blues’ radar for a while, and remains there, according to the report.

Both he and Hernandez have been starting for their respective nations at Euro 2024.

If the moves for neither of those men come to fruition, it’s reported Chelsea could go for Bradley Locko and Milos Kerkez. The Blues have scouted both heavily in recent months.

