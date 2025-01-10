Nuno Mendes is on the radar of Chelsea in a potential shock to Manchester united

Chelsea have reportedly entered the race for Paris Saint-Germain left-back Nuno Mendes, who is said to be keen to reunite with Ruben Amorim at Manchester United.

The Blues are much better placed than they have been in the last couple of seasons. After finishing 12th two seasons ago, and only recovering from mid-table late to finish sixth last term, they are currently fourth in the Premier League.

However, questions have been asked about their defence, with the top three, as well as fifth and seventh in the league, all having better defensive records than Chelsea.

Left-back has seemed a priority for a short while, and insider Simon Phillips reports that PSG’s Mendes is a name who has been added to the mix.

Chelsea will give competition to United, who have Mendes on the radar amid their own desire to boost their left-back options.

The latest report suggested Mendes, who played under United boss Amorim at Sporting CP, is ‘very interested’ in reuniting with the manager.

A Chelsea raid would therefore be a shock to the Red Devils manager in his bid to coach the left-back again.

Chelsea’s left-back options

Chelsea’s left-back responsibilities have been shared by a few players this season.

Marc Cucurella and Renato Veiga are the main options, while Reece James has also played there, suggesting not one of those men is the definitive best option for Enzo Maresca.

Though 22-year-old Mendes has not played every game available to him, just five Ligue 1 goals have been conceded by PSG while he’s been in the side, compared to nine when he hasn’t.

As such, it seems he would be a useful asset to introduce to the Chelsea side, surely helping to shore up the defence.

