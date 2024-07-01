Chelsea transfers: Striker move heats up after discussions over signing 16-goal Bayern Munich man

Chelsea could look to bring Mathys Tel to the club this summer

Chelsea have reportedly ramped up their interest in striker Mathys Tel, and have discussed making a move for him in the transfer window.

Pick a striker and the Blues have probably been linked with him this summer. Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres, Ivan Toney, Dominic Solanke, Jhon Duran, Alexander Isak and others are reportedly on Tod Boehly’s radar.

A move for Duran has been suggested to be the closest, after reports stated he’d agreed personal terms with Chelsea.

But things have gone stale on that move, and it’s unclear if it’ll go through.

And the ambitious snare of Isak looks very difficult to pull off, with Newcastle demanding a British transfer record fee for him.

Chelsea still look to be pushing, but their efforts may be in vain.

They seem adamant about improving upon their attacking line before next season, though.

And a Bayern Munich man is now the latest target they have added to their shortlist.

Chelsea discuss Mathys Tel signing

Tel, who has previously been on their radar, is back on there this summer.

And Chelsea could ramp up their interest, with insider Simon Phillips suggesting internal discussions over the signing have taken place.

With Phillips’ suggestion that the Blues have heated up on Tel, it would not be a surprise if they were to fully pursue him.

It is unclear what Bayern’s stance on that would be.

Tel could become a star

But signing Tel would cover two positions for Chelsea.

The forward is capable of playing through the centre, and on either the right or left wings.

Last season for Bayern, the 19-year-old scored 10 goals and provided six assists in all competitions.

Up from six goals the season prior, that suggests his upwards trajectory will continue beyond this point. If the Blues sign him, they watch help Tel realise his full potential at Stamford Bridge.

