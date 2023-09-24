Chelsea have been tipped to reverse their current transfer policy and sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney in the January window.

The 27-year-old is currently serving an eight-month ban for breaches of the FA’s gambling laws. He has returned to training but will not be able to play until January. However, that has not put off potential suitors, with Tottenham, Arsenal and the Blues all thought to be interested.

The Northampton-born star has been one of the driving forces behind Brentford’s rise to the Premier League.

He bagged 31 Championship goals as the Bees achieved promotion to the top flight after the 2020-2021 season.

And he has already found the net on 32 occasions in England’s top division, helping to solidify the west London outfit’s Premier League status.

But it remains to be seen if he kicks another ball for Thomas Frank’s side with so many clubs keen to acquire his services.

The capital trio have all been linked, although it was reported that Arsenal wanted to loan him to Fenerbahce.

Whether Toney would have agreed to that course of action is open to debate but the Turkish club refused to play ball anyway.

Toney on Chelsea radar for winter swoop

Chelsea would want him in their ranks, however, to try to score goals. The Stamford Bridge outfit have recruited young players during the past two windows.

But journalist Ben Jacobs feels Todd Boehly might go against the norm to snare Toney.

“They’re always forward planning, they’re always balancing for the future with for the now and if you can find someone like [Manchester] United did with Rasmus Hojlund, who’s both for the future and for the now, then that’s the bonus,” he told GiveMeSport.

“But it wouldn’t surprise me in January, particularly with goal scorers, if Chelsea go a little bit against their strategy in the last two windows, and they try and bring in somebody that’s a bit more proven in terms of age, in terms of goals and in terms of Premier League experience, which is another thing that Pochettino puts a high value on, and obviously, Toney does tick all three of those boxes.”

Toney angling for January departure

Toney was on the books of Newcastle United for three years but failed to make an impact at the club.

The striker made only four appearances in all competitions while being sent out on loan to multiple clubs.

He enjoyed temporary spells at Barnsley, Shrewsbury Town, Scunthorpe and Wigan Athletic before signing for Peterborough in the summer of 2018.

With 49 goals from 94 outings for The Posh, it was no surprise when Brentford came calling.

And it has been a success story at Gtech Community Stadium, with 68 goals from 124 appearances in all competitions.

Chelsea would love that goal return as Mauricio Pochettino craves a proven goalscorer to lead his line.

And there have been reports that Toney has already held talks with Brentford over a possible January move away.

They are languishing down in 14th spot having bagged just five goals from as many league games this term.

And that is despite spending huge sums on new players over the past 18 months.

The Blues have a chance to bolster their points tally when they entertain Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

