Jason McAteer has told Chelsea that they should sign Caoimhin Kelleher “now” after it was suggested Robert Sanchez was hurting their title chances.

Kelleher has acquitted himself very well in the Liverpool goal this season. After eight games he has conceded nine goals, which is the lowest tally of anybody to have played more than five games this season, bar Reds team-mate Alisson.

The Brazilian is now returning to action, which would seem to suggest Kelleher’s time in the net is over, but Liverpool boss Arne Slot has challenged Alisson to unseat him, suggesting it is “not going to be easy to do even better”.

Kelleher could nail down his place, but he could also lose it, and in the summer, Giorgi Mamardashvili’s arrival will give him even more competition, something McAteer feels could push the Irishman towards Chelsea.

“I think Caoimhin’s got to the point in his career now where he’s going to have to make a big choice at the end of the season,” McAteer told beIN Sports.

“If he wants a career somewhere else and play rather than just sit on the bench waiting to get in to play in a number of games for Liverpool.

“Chelsea is the big one. [Robert] Sanchez, I don’t think he’s… no. I think you should get Caoimhin now. I think his valuation certainly would have gone up over the last couple of seasons with what we’ve seen.

“You’re probably maybe looking in the region of £30-40 million for him. With Mamardashvili coming in, I think that’s saying to him [he can] go and have a career [at a different club].”

Kelleher could help Chelsea title push

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has maintained his side aren’t in the title race, with a lack of experience compared to other sides around them, despite being second currently.

Jamie Carragher has agreed, suggesting the lack of a quality goalkeeper and centre-back is hindering the Blues.

“I still look at the goalkeeper and two centre-backs, [Benoit] Badiashile who played today, and I just think I can’t see someone winning the Premier League with that goalkeeper and without a real standout centre-back.”

The signing of Kelleher, who has been hailed for his quality performances this season, and has long looked worthy of being a No.1, could well change things for Chelsea.

Chelsea round-up: Barcelona duo incoming?

A report has suggested that Barcelona will offer up both Frenkie de Jong and Ferran Torres in the hopes of convincing the Blues to let Enzo Fernandez go.

Another potential Barcelona transfer is that of Raphinha, with the Blues placing him very high on their list, as they want him to pair up with Cole Palmer to make a deadly attacking duo.

Palmer is on the radar of Real Madrid, though, and has reportedly shown a desire to go there, but TEAMtalk is aware that he loves Chelsea, and wants to remain with his current club.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware Manchester City are considering the sale of Blues target Ruben Dias.

