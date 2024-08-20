Two Chelsea transfers will be officially announced over the next 24 hours, while the Blues are in line to collect £30m from a striker sale pending a conditional obligation to buy and another two stars worth £73m have been transfer-listed.

Chelsea have received criticism for their transfer approach in the Todd Boehly era, with Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher flabbergasted by their strategy.

However, despite once again being the busiest Premier League club so far this summer, a plethora of further moves are either set to be announced or are taking shape.

Firstly, Chelsea are primed to unveil Joao Felix as their 10th permanent summer signing.

The Blues will pay Atletico Madrid a fee believed to be £44.5m. No add-ons are attached, according to the Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Felix has put pen to paper on a six-year contract running until 2030. The deal also contains an option for an extra season.

Once Felix’s move has officially completed, Atletico Madrid have the green light to unveil Conor Gallagher as their newest recruit.

Gallagher has been given permission to fly to Spain on Tuesday evening ahead of being unveiled at Atleti on Wednesday.

Personal terms are agreed and a medical was passed when Gallagher was previously in Spain earlier in August. Chelsea will receive €42m/£36m from the sale.

Armando Broja heading to Ipswich Town

Elsewhere, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano brought news of Armando Broja heading for newly-promoted Ipswich Town.

A season-long loan that contains a conditional obligation to buy has been verbally agreed between the clubs.

The obligation hinges on Ipswich avoiding relegation back to the Championship in the 2024/25 season.

Should they avoid the drop, Ipswich will be obligated to pay Chelsea £30m to sign Broja outright.

Broja’s medical has been booked and Ipswich are understood to be covering the frontman’s full salary during the initial loan period.

READ MORE: The 10 most expensive Chelsea sales of all time, featuring Man Utd and Real Madrid raids

Badiashile, Disasi up for sale

Many more exits are expected, with high profile stars such as Ben Chilwell and Raheem Sterling, to name just two, up for sale.

However, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Gillan, has been told of two more major names who’ve been transfer-listed.

Chelsea are now open to offers and willing to sell centre-back pair Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi.

Badiashile (£35m) and Disasi (£38m) were both signed from Monaco in 2023. However, we’ve been told the Blues hierarchy aren’t satisfied with how the players have developed since their respective arrivals.

Both players can leave if suitable bids are lodged and high on Chelsea’s list of potential replacements is Liverpool’s Joe Gomez.

DON’T MISS: Newcastle consider barging Man Utd aside to rescue aggrieved Chelsea star Maresca will gleefully sell