Chelsea are working hard on the signing of River Plate midfielder Franco Mastantuono – a player regarded as one of the world’s best upcoming young stars – with sources revealing to us the potential timeline of a deal and the costs required of a deal to bring the teenager to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have had a good season so far under Enzo Maresca, at one point appearing Liverpool’s most likely challengers for the Premier League title, though having hit a slight dip in form over recent weeks. They are keen to add to their numbers, though, with discussions ongoing over new centre-back options and potential forward targets over the January window.

However, a big part of Chelsea‘s transfer policy is the capture of some of the best young players in the world game in an effort to build a youthful side who will get better as the years go on.

As a result, they now have full focus on trying to win the race for a much-wanted prospect in Mastantuono, who has a number of the world’s best sides, including Real Madrid and Manchester United, all chasing after him.

Sources have informed us that Chelsea have been in contact with his team for over a year now and are positioning themselves at the front of the queue to be best placed to sign the 17-year-old when the summer rolls around and when a move becomes viable. The Blues did look at making it happen in this window, but as things stand that is not possible.

His current deal contains a hefty £38m (€45.7m, $47.5m) release clause that can rise to £43m (€51.8m, $53.8m) as the window rolls on this month; the later you get a deal done the more you will pay, as per the clause. This is to protect River from losing him late in the window and allow them plenty of time to use the funds to bring in a replacement.

However, River would prefer a sale later this year and are keen to ensure they at least hang on to the teenage star for the time being at least.

DON’T MISS: Merson explains why Cole Palmer is ‘more consistent’ than Liverpool machine Mo Salah

Chelsea lead world’s leading clubs for River Plate sensation

Part of that is to allow more time to generate as much interest as possible in the young star.

The 17-year-old is not short of options as it stands, having been courted by Real, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, United and PSG. Madrid and Bayern have done the most work alongside Chelsea, but it is the summer window when River know will see most clubs start to make their offers and they see that as the perfect time to achieve far closer to the player’s hefty clause.

The teenage midfielder is the golden nugget to his football agency Area Sports Team, who despite having a long list of clients, have seen Mastantuono become their most valuable asset.

Agency lead Augusto Fernandez is working hard to find his client the right club and will continue to be a busy man as Chelsea and the rest of the footballing elite chase his player.

Latest Chelsea transfer news: Blues star to join Torino; Chilwell next?

There are occasions when Chelsea’s signing of top young prospects just don’t work out and one of those – little-seen Italian midfielder, Cesare Casadei – has agreed personal terms with Serie A side Torino, and a fresh round of discussions have been scheduled ahead of ironing out the final fee, according to a trusted source.

Casadei may be just one of many to leave the Blues this month, with Maresca confirming that permanent exits are actively being sought for Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka; neither of whom feature in the manager’s plans.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano recently revealed Napoli have registered their interest in signing Renato Veiga on loan.

The Portugal international has featured sparingly so far, though was described as an “important player” in Maresca’s eyes.

Youngsters Harvey Vale and Alex Matos can also depart. Vale is in the final six months of his contract, with Chelsea hoping to secure a nominal fee but include a sell-on clause in any sale.

Loan exits for Omari Kellyman and Marc Guiu have also been touted. The BBC claimed neither player are being ‘actively pushed out,’ though that’s not to say proposals won’t be considered.

IN-FOCUS: Franco Mastantuono