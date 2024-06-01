Chelsea zoom towards first Maresca signing after booking medical for star defender

Personal terms are set to be signed once Tosin's medical is complete

Chelsea are closing in on making their first signing of the summer after sources confirmed they have booked in a medical for Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo.

Tosin was being targeted by Newcastle ahead of the expiry of his Fulham contract, but Chelsea swooped in with a better contract offer for the 26-year-old and are now set to win the race for his signature.

TEAMtalk confirmed earlier on Saturday that Chelsea were hijacking Newcastle’s move for Tosin, who has given his green light to the move across west London.

On top of that, it can now be confirmed that Chelsea have booked a date for Tosin’s medical, which is expected to take place next week.

As long as the medical brings up no issues, Tosin will then sign a long-term contract at Chelsea, joining a defensive department that is losing the services of veteran Thiago Silva as his own contract comes to an end.

Chelsea will become the third club to have owned Tosin in his career after Manchester City – for whom he only ever made a handful of cup appearances – and Fulham.

Confirmation of Tosin’s arrival should follow on from Enzo Maresca being announced as Chelsea’s new head coach. He will be the first new signing in the post-Pochettino era.

Chelsea spot standout Tosin traits to add to defence

Pending any extra departures, the defenders Tosin will be competing for gametime with at Chelsea include Levi Colwill, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana and the exit-linked Trevoh Chalobah.

Chelsea hope their new arrival will bring some extra aerial prowess to their backline – and indeed in both boxes when considering set pieces – in addition to the other skillsets that made Tosin one of the most attractive upcoming free agents in the Premier League.

He is leaving Fulham after 132 appearances across three seasons in the Premier League and one in the Championship. Geographically, he won’t be moving too far at all.

Tosin played 25 times for Marco Silva’s side last season, helping them to a 13th-place finish in the top flight. He is now all set to join a side who came seven places higher and have European football on offer next season.

