Chelsea are storming to the signing of a Barcelona forward also wanted by Bayern Munich, with talks with the player ‘very advanced’ and Barcelona powerless to prevent an exit due to a very modest release clause.

The Blues have adopted a brave transfer policy since Todd Boehly and his Clearlake partners took charge at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have made several mega-money additions to their first team, though the bulk of those (Wesley Fofana, Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk etc) are in the early stages of their careers while in their early 20s.

Furthermore, Chelsea have made it their mission to snap up as many of football’s brightest young prospects as they can.

That aim has primarily taken the Blues to South America. Indeed, deals for highly-rated starlets such as Kendry Paez and Estevao Willian have been secured.

However, the Blues have now fixed their gaze on Barcelona for their next signing of a teenage gem.

Barcelona striker Marc Guiu is in Chelsea’s sights and according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, a deal is thundering towards completion.

Bayern Munich too are in the mix for Guiu, but per Romano, the German giant have been left behind.

Chelsea torch Bayern for Marc Guiu transfer

Taking to X, Romano stated: “Chelsea are advancing in talks to sign Marc Guiu by triggering €6m release clause.

“The agreement with Guiu on long term deal is getting closer, Bayern overtaken after positive talks this weekend.

“Barca offered Guiu new deal — still no final answer from player’s side.”

EXCLUSIVE: Boehly intensifying chase to sign €58m next best Olise option as PSG also hover

As mentioned, the presence of the modest €6m/£5.1m release clause means Barcelona cannot prevent an exit.

They are attempting to tie Guiu down to a new agreement which would involve removing or raising the clause. But for the time being at least Guiu and his camp have shown little willingness to do Barcelona any favours in that regard.

A follow-up from Romano added further fuel to the fire when labelling talks between Guiu and Chelsea “very advanced.”

“Talks between Chelsea and Marc Guiu agents are very advanced with the club confident to make it happen,” added the reporter.

“€6m release clause available with Chelsea ahead of other clubs keen, also after talks with agents/family.

“Barca have still no positive feedback to new deal proposal.”

READ MORE: Chelsea contracts: Conor Gallagher and four more Blues entering the last year of their deals

Who is Marc Guiu?

The 18-year-old right-footer is a product of the fabled La Masia academy and enjoyed a breakthrough season in Catalonia last term.

Guiu made six further first-team appearances for Barcelona after making his competitive debut in October.

His outings were understandably brief, though in a show of what could be to come, Guiu scored his first goals in LaLiga and the Champions League.

In fact, his strikes in those competitions came despite only receiving 33 minutes of action in the UCL and 73 minutes of game-time in LaLiga.

Guiu scored 10 goals in 17 appearances for Spain’s Under-17s and has since been promoted to their Under-19s.

When commenting on the potential move over the weekend, Spanish football expert, Guillem Balague, explained why the move would be a win-win affair for Chelsea.

“Great investment, cannot go wrong as his value will increase either at Chelsea or by selling him eventually,” added Balague.

The inference there is that even if Guiu does not make an impact at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea will still be able to turn a sizeable profit on the player in the future.

DON’T MISS: Antonio Conte tipped to do Chelsea a huge favour by signing star they’re desperate to sell