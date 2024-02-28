Boehly seething as Chelsea star torches ideal exit route after being ‘put up for sale’ – he’s going nowhere

Chelsea chief Todd Boehly wants to sell Raheem Sterling but he's going nowhere

Chelsea are willing to sell Raheem Sterling at the end of the season but the England winger has already ruled out one potential destination.

The Blues are expected to part ways with several players this summer as Todd Boehly and co look to balance the books after a period of huge spending.

Sterling has reportedly been ‘put up for sale’ by Chelsea as they don’t see the former Liverpool and Manchester City man as part of their long-term plans.

The 29-year-old seems to be past his prime but has still managed to score eight goals and make eight assists this season – making him one of Chelsea’s most effective attacking players.

Nevertheless, Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly ready to sanction his exit to make way for younger stars such as Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Sterling has interest from a number of European sides but also, clubs in Saudi Arabia are keeping a close eye on his situation.

Selling to a Saudi team would likely be Chelsea’s preference as they would be willing to pay more than others to sign him.

Sterling says NO to Chelsea exit; fully against Saudi switch

According to talkSPORT, Sterling ‘is not interested in a move to Saudi’ and ‘remains fully committed to the Chelsea project’ despite the club’s wishes to sell him.

Sterling cost Chelsea £47.5m in 2022 and he wants to prove his worth at Stamford Bridge. He is under contract until 2027, so is under no immediate pressure to find a new club.

The winger’s current focus is on making sure that the Blues have a strong finish to the season and that he can help them compete at the top of the Premier League again in the future.

Sterling isn’t the only Chelsea star that has been linked with an exit in recent weeks. Veteran centre-back Thiago Silva is set to depart at the end of this term when his contract expires.

Pochettino already has a plethora of centre-backs within his ranks and in theory, he might not be forced into signing a direct replacement.

Silva’s pending exit is another sign that Chelsea are looking to revitalise their squad with a focus on younger talents.

Trevoh Chalobah, Robert Sanchez, Armando Broja (currently on loan at Fulham), Connor Gallagher and others have all been heavily linked with moves away from Chelsea in recent months.

