Chelsea line up shock move for record-breaking Man City star; ‘discussions’ already held over deal

Chelsea are reportedly considering a shock move for Manchester City star Jack Grealish, with ‘internal discussions’ already held about a potential transfer.

The Blues have big plans for the summer window with Mauricio Pochettino keen to bring in a new centre-back, winger and centre-forward.

Pochettino’s future at Stamford Bridge is increasingly uncertain but it’s thought that the club’s hierarchy agrees with him on the areas that need strengthening.

According to journalist Simon Phillips, Grealish is a player that Chelsea are seriously considering a move for in the coming weeks.

“Another winger I am told has been internally discussed at Chelsea recently, is Manchester City’s Jack Grealish,” he wrote on his Substack page.

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea transfers: Major Victor Osimhen update revealed with claims of PSG ‘agreement’ debunked

“The 28-year-old has been linked with a return to his former club Aston Villa in recent weeks, and due to his bit-part role at City, there is a belief in the industry that he will be available for transfer this summer and also, he is likely to be open to moving to another club where he will have a more important role at.

“Chelsea have good transfer relations with City and of course, have signed Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer from them in recent years, both at reasonable fees.”

Chelsea to replace Sterling with Grealish?

Grealish has been in and out of Pep Guardiola’s team this season, making just 10 starts in the Premier League so far.

The arrival of Jeremy Doku at the Etihad has seen his minutes diminish further, prompting rumours that the England star could move elsewhere.

As mentioned, Chelsea are looking to sign a new winger to act as a potential replacement or upgrade on Raheem Sterling, who isn’t part of the Blues’ long-term plans.

Sterling has interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, although his preference would be to stay and fight for his place.

Grealish has the potential to be a great addition for Chelsea but reports suggest that Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid are also admirers of his.

The Cityzens signed him for £100m in 2021 which at the time made him the most expensive Premier League player of all time.

He hasn’t really lived up to his price tag, however, and Man City have been tipped to cut their losses this summer.

Chelsea will need to offload several players before making any more big-money signings, though, with Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah and Armando Broja (on loan at Fulham) all being potential departures.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal face Chelsea, Man Utd competition for 15-goal Bundesliga striker who’s keen on Prem switch