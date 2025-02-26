Barcelona have dropped out of the race for Viktor Gyokeres

Chelsea have been given a transfer lift as Barcelona have decided against moving for coveted striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer, as per a report.

Gyokeres has hit new heights since swapping Coventry City for Sporting CP in July 2023. The centre-forward has notched 78 goals in 87 appearances for Sporting so far, with 35 of those goals coming this season alone.

Gyokeres is arguably the most sought-after No 9 in the world right now as a host of top clubs are searching for a deadly goalscorer like him.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Barcelona and Real Madrid are just some of the teams thought to be monitoring Gyokeres’ situation.

Chelsea would love to add Gyokeres to their starting XI as a replacement for Nicolas Jackson. And according to an update from Catalan source Sport, there is now a greater chance of that happening.

Barca have ended their chase for the Sweden star, despite his incredible scoring feats.

The Blaugrana are set to stick with current striker Robert Lewandowski as his contract has been extended until June 2026.

Barca sporting director Deco has resultantly ended all striker pursuits, of which Gyokeres was among the main targets.

It is a risky strategy given the fact Lewandowski is now 36 years old. However, Barca feel the decision is justified by Lewandowski’s own performances, which have been excellent this campaign.

Robert Lewandowski to continue Barcelona spell

Lewandowski has found the back of the net 33 times in 36 matches so far, which has deeply impressed Deco along with Barca head coach Hansi Flick.

Of course, Barca will need to land a new striker at some stage in the next two years, as Lewandowski will not be able to keep up those levels forever.

Gyokeres will have moved to a different elite club by then, but Barca know there will be another lethal striker they can sign when the time is right.

Young Brazilian Vitor Roque was previously touted as Lewandowski’s successor. Roque never lived up to expectations in Catalonia though and was subsequently shipped out to Real Betis on loan.

Palmieras’ discussions to take the 19-year-old back to Brazil have stalled, while Betis are debating whether to sign him permanently.

Barcelona transfers: Arsenal battle; Messi claim

Meanwhile, Arsenal will have to fend off Barca to sign Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia, it has been revealed.

Deco has identified Garcia as a replacement for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Wojciech Szczesny.

It has also been sensationally claimed that Lionel Messi could return to his beloved Barca in the near future.

The journalist who broke the news of Messi’s transfer to Inter Miami claims the Argentine icon is looking to play at the renovated Camp Nou.

