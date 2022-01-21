Chelsea are in the hunt alongside Inter for Stuttgart defender Borna Sosa as they look to add to their left-back ranks, according to a report.

The Blues have strength in depth in all areas, but that has been tested this season. Despite having a wealth of options, boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted amid his side’s poor form that his players need some days off.

And left-back or left wing-back is one area in which Chelsea have been particularly stretched of late.

Ben Chilwell suffered a serious knee injury and will spend a while longer on the sidelines. As such, the Blues have tried to add back-up in that area throughout the transfer window.

Lucas Digne was an original transfer consideration until the former Everton left-back signed for Aston Villa. And after Chelsea failed to bring Emerson Palmieri back from a loan spell at Lyon, they instead recalled Kenedy from Flamengo.

According to Sky Germany (via Sport Witness), though, Chelsea are now going after Stuttgart star Sosa.

The 24-year-old moved to the Bundesliga from Dinamo Zagreb in his native Croatia in the summer of 2018.

Since then, he has racked up 70 appearances for the German club. After a tough first two seasons with the club due to injury, he has impressed and played a key role in the team.

Chelsea can get Ajax left back Tagilafico for on €7m this January Ajax are willing to sell their left back Nicolas Tagilafico for only €7m this January with Chelsea and Barcelona interested

In fact, he notched 10 assists in 26 Bundesliga games last season. As a result, he was reportedly a target for Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United before they signed Junior Firpo.

Sosa has had his most consistent campaign this term so far, missing only four league games to date.

But if Chelsea are to sign him, Sky Germany adds that they will have to fight off competition from Inter.

The Serie A club are also looking for a new versatile left-back. They believe Sosa, who has played at left-back and on the left and right of midfield this season, could be a top signing.

Sosa not only Chelsea left-back target

However, Sosa is not the only versatile left-sided star Chelsea are going after.

Various reports have claimed that the Blues have agreed a deal for Derby youngster Dylan Williams.

The 18-year-old operates primarily as a left-back, but is equally adept at playing further forward in left midfield. That could make him an ideal candidate to play at wing-back.

For now, though, Williams will slot into the Under-23s team and develop his game.