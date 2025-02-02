Borussia Dortmund have reportedly ‘stepped up’ their interest in Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka in a blow to West Ham and Everton.

The 21-year-old is one of several Blues stars who could depart ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline and a number of clubs have shown interest.

Chukwuemeka is highly regarded at Stamford Bridge and considered to be a player with high potential, but his first team opportunities have been limited under Enzo Maresca.

The youngster hasn’t made a single Premier League appearance for Chelsea this season and has only played in the Europa Conference League and League Cup this term.

According to The Athletic’s Chelsea correspondent Simon Johnson, Dortmund have ‘stepped up’ their interest in Chukwuemeka and want to sign him on loan before the window slams shut.

Dortmund reportedly made an offer for Chukwuemeka on Saturday but it was ‘not deemed acceptable’ by Chelsea. They are ‘open’ to letting the midfielder go on a straight loan without an option to buy.

The report adds that there is interest in Chukwuemeka from Premier League clubs and French side Strasbourg, who are owned by Chelsea owners BlueCo.

Chelsea star wants Dortmund move – sources

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher that Chukwuemeka is open to leaving Chelsea on loan and is VERY interested in joining Dortmund.

TEAMtalk understands that a switch to the German giants would be his preference over a move to another Premier League side.

As previously reported, West Ham and Everton have shown interest in signing Chukwuemeka on loan. Graham Potter is keen to bolster his midfield options and the Frenchman is on his shortlist alongside another Chelsea star, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Everton are also long-term admirers of Chukwuemeka but a loan move for him is dependent on the Toffees cancelling the loan of striker Armando Broja, who is sidelined with an injury.

Everton have held talks with Chelsea over terminating Broja’s loan but the latest information from sources is that the Albanian forward is set to remain at Goodison Park for the remainder of the season.

The Merseyside club are on the verge of signing Flamengo midfielder Charly Alcaraz, so David Moyes and his recruitment team are now focused on strengthening other areas of the squad.

Given that Chukwuemeka is keen to join Dortmund it will be interesting to see if the Bundesliga club are able to agree a deal.

Chelsea want to ensure that Chukwuemeka’s next move gets him regular playing time and whether Dortmund can guarantee that remains to be seen.

