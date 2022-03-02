Chelsea duo wanted by Prem rivals, as bids tipped to arrive for three more including ‘big name’

Chelsea duo Armando Broja and Faustino Anjorin are both summer transfer targets for Premier League rivals Southampton, according to a report.

Albania international striker Broja is currently starring for the Saints following his loan move last summer. In fact, he has scored eight goals and assisted one other in 26 appearances across all competitions.

Midfielder Anjorin, meanwhile, is facing more struggles to make his mark away from Chelsea. He spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Lokomotiv Moscow, but came back at the end of January.

From there, he made the move to Championship side Huddersfield. However, he has yet to play for the Terriers as he recovers from a broken metatarsal.

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea are eyeing permanent sales from both players as they look to raise transfer funds.

The Blues went down that transfer pathway successfully last summer. Tammy Abraham, Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori and Marc Guehi all left for a combined £105.8million.

In response, Chelsea went after club-record striker signing Romelu Lukaku for £97.5million.

And the newspaper reports that Chelsea want to target more ‘self-sustainability’ in their football operations.

However, Broja and Anjorin may not be the only players who could leave Chelsea this summer.

The Evening Standard adds that striker Timo Werner could be a ‘big-name’ departure. The former RB Leipzig star is a target for Borussia Dortmund and a move back to the Bundesliga.

Furthermore, bids could arrive for wingers Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech. Ziyech has had a strong season, but Pulisic is still trying to convince after his move from Dortmund in 2019.

Chelsea are also aware that other players could leave the club as free agents. Centre-back duo Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are out of contract in the summer.

Chelsea facing crucial end to season

The Blues will be looking to address those concerns at centre-back and also their growing midfield concerns.

Jorginho and N’Golo Kante are 30 and Mateo Kovacic is 27, meaning a new midfield signing could soon be on the cards.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is also looking to address the inconsistency from his team of late.

A host of draws in the Premier League have seen them lose sight of Liverpool and Manchester City above them.

And while they lost to Liverpool on penalties in the Carabao Cup final, they can still achieve a double this season.

Indeed, they face Luton on Wednesday for a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals and remain in the Champions League.