Young Chelsea striker Armando Broja has been backed to eventually replace Romelu Lukaku at Stamford Bridge.

Broja is currently out on loan at Premier League rivals Southampton, having joined Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men in search of regular game time over the summer. And after a slow start, Broja has started to make a real impact at St Mary’s.

The 20-year-old has five goals to his name plus an assist in his 18 league appearances. Broja also notched twice in as many EFL Cup games for Saints.

The south coast club are keen on landing the burly attacker on a permanent deal. However, they failed to convince Chelsea into the player’s permanent exit in January.

Southampton are expected to enquire again in the summer, if Broja carries on his current form. But at this stage, it remains unclear what Thomas Tuchel’s long-term plans are for the forward.

With doubts emerging over Romelu Lukaku’s future, following the comments he made about returning to former club Inter, Broja could have a big role to play in west London going forward.

Broja can fill Lukaku’s boots

And according to his former Vitesse teammate Thomas Bruns, Broja could cope taking over from the Belgian.

Bruns told Voetbalzone: “Thirty million I did not expect, but I did expect that he would end up at a good club.

“He sees Mason Mount as his example. He also did well at Vitesse [on loan] and is now a key player at Chelsea.

“No shocking numbers, but apart from those ten goals, he has shown what other qualities he has. I think he can make it to the first team at Chelsea within four years.

“That will also be his goal. They will need a new striker anyway if Lukaku wants to move on in the long run. I think he could do that.”

