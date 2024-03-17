Brutal Chelsea plan to axe Raheem Sterling revealed amid winger’s shocking run of form

Chelsea will do everything they can to sell Raheem Sterling this summer

Raheem Sterling is reportedly set to be sold by Chelsea as the London club scramble to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

The Blues will have to part ways with several stars in the summer as they aim to balance the books after a period of huge spending under Todd Boehly.

Sterling has been tipped by multiple outlets to be one of the first departures amid his poor run of form.

The winger put in a shocking performance against Leicester City in the FA Cup on Wednesday, missing a penalty, a one-on-one and a short-range free-kick in embarrassing fashion.

Some Chelsea fans were heard booing Sterling after he missed the chances, and he was eventually subbed off by Mauricio Pochettino in the 86th minute.

Football Inisder claims Chelsea are planning to offload the 29-year-old, but it won’t be easy to find a buyer given he currently earns an eye-watering £325,000 per week at Stamford Bridge.

The report states that this effectively rules out him joining another Premier League club unless he agrees to take a huge pay cut, which is unlikely.

As a result, Saudi Arabia seems to be the most likely destination for the former Liverpool and Manchester City man, but it isn’t clear at this stage whether that would appeal to him.

Chelsea ‘planning summer fire sale’

The Chelsea hierarchy are also focused on selling homegrown players this summer.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah and Armando Broja (on loan at Fulham) could all depart on permanent deals.

Selling the trio would be financially beneficial for the Blues given that it would represent pure profit on the books.

This doesn’t necessarily tally with what Mauricio Pochettino wants, though, as he clearly sees Gallagher as one of his most important players, for example.

Football Insider state that Chelsea are indeed planning a ‘summer fire sale’ due to PSR concerns but Sterling is likely to be one of the first to be axed.

His departure would give younger players such as Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke a chance to nail down a spot in the starting XI.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if any English clubs take a punt on Sterling in the coming months.

As mentioned, however, a switch to a mega-rich Saudi club would be a more likely option for the winger at this stage.

