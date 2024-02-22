Chelsea to brutally axe star Pochettino has ‘little faith’ in, with former Blues man eyed as potential replacement

Mauricio Pochettino isn't happy with Benoit Badiashile, who could be sold this summer

Mauricio Pochettino reportedly has ‘little faith’ in Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile, who has emerged as a target for AC Milan.

The Blues only signed the 22-year-old centre-back just over 12 months ago, paying £35m to sign him from Monaco after he impressed in Ligue 1.

Badiashile has never really found form in the Premier League, however, and has started just six Premier League matches this season.

Chelsea have kept just one clean sheet while the Frenchman has been in the team this term and Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly grown frustrated by his poor form.

Badiashile is currently sidelined with a groin injury and will be unavailable for around four weeks. It seems unlikely, at this stage, that he’ll break into the Chelsea starting XI again.

The likes of Levi Colwill, Thiago Silva and Axel Disasi are all preferred by Pochettino.

With that in mind, we could potentially see Badiashile brutally sold by Chelsea at the end of the season – just 18 months after his big-money switch from Monaco.

Chelsea tipped to replace Badiashile with Guehi

According to Italian outlet TV Play, AC Milan are desperate to bring in a new centre-back and have identified Badiashile as a target.

Milan chiefs were ‘watching Badiashile closely’ even before he joined Chelsea and reportedly believe he can find form again in Serie A.

It’s claimed that Pochettino ‘has little faith’ in Badiashile, who was ‘hardly relied upon by the manager when eligible for selection.’

TV Play hint that the Chelsea boss would be willing to part ways with the defender at the end of the season.

Badiashile’s contract lasts until 2030 and there’s no mention of any fee being considered by Milan to sign Badiashile. The Blues would likely want to at least recoup what they paid for him (£35m), though.

If Chelsea do sell Badiashile, they will have to bring in at least one new centre-back, especially with fellow defender Silva on his way out of the club.

Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi – who left Chelsea in 2021 – is one player the Blues are big admirers of.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham are all keen on signing Guehi in the summer, so Chelsea will have to put their money where their mouth is to get a deal done.

Reports suggest that the Eagles value the England international at approximately £60m.

