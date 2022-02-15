Caglar Soyuncu has reportedly been identified by Chelsea as someone who can help take their defence into a new era.

It could be all change among the Blues’ backline in the summer. Although veteran Thiago Silva has committed for next season, many of his colleagues have not. Indeed, Chelsea risk losing Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta on free transfers.

The trio are all out of contract at the end of the season and may be considering futures elsewhere. If Chelsea lose any of them, they would have to find a replacement. The fact that all three look likely to leave only heightens that need.

Chelsea tried to sign Jules Kounde in the summer, perhaps with such forward-planning in mind. But Sevilla snubbed their advances and no other additions in the department could be made.

Kounde reportedly remains of interest, as does Matthijs De Ligt of Juventus. But a newer name in the frame, per Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur, is Caglar Soyuncu.

Since joining Leicester City in 2018, Soyuncu has featured frequently in the Premier League. He has effectively been the successor to the Foxes’ record sale, Harry Maguire.

Soyuncu has started 19 league games for Leicester this season, making him their most-used centre-half amid a range of other absences. In fact, no outfield player in Brendan Rodgers’ squad has started more league games in 2021-22.

But Leicester could now risk losing the 25-year-old, who is only under contract until 2023. They could be susceptible to transfer offers in the summer, when his market value could begin to decline due to the decreasing length of his terms.

Soyuncu to fill Chelsea void?

Konur claims Chelsea are eyeing Soyuncu as a successor to existing centre-backs Rudiger and Christensen.

It would represent a step up in the former Freiburg ace’s career. He has experienced Europa League football with his former Bundesliga employers and Leicester, but world champions Chelsea challenge for the very top honours.

Soyuncu has also previously been tipped to follow the Maguire path from Leicester to Man Utd. But those links came five months ago; Chelsea could be his main transfer focus now.

No details are provided of the potential cost of a Soyucu transfer for Chelsea, or anyone else.

Rudiger contract update

Meanwhile, Rudiger has been speaking about what it might take to extend his contract.

The Germany international has been outstanding in recent months, meaning he can make major demands for his next deal. Chelsea must decide whether to grant his wishes or let someone else take him.

According to The Athletic, Rudiger wants £225,000 per week to commit to Chelsea. The Blues have made him their priority in terms of a renewal, over Christensen.

And he told the outlet: “I feel great here, I have always said it. I think the way I play you can see that I’m happy here.

“But there are also other people who have to make decisions.”

It remains to be seen if Rudiger could be lining up on the same side as Soyuncu next season.

For now, Thiago Silva is the only certainty in terms of the Chelsea defence for 2022-23. Their current backup options are Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr.

Only time will tell who joins them in the Chelsea rearguard.

