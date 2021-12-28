Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri is targeting a transfer raid for Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi – but the Serie A club must sell before they can buy, according to a report.

Hudson-Odoi has risen through the ranks at Chelsea to become a part of Thomas Tuchel’s Champions League-winning team. While he has played 17 times this season, his best season to date came in 2018/19.

Indeed, that was when Sarri was in charge of Chelsea, as he led them to Europa League triumph.

The Italian coach has therefore long had links with reuniting with Hudson-Odoi in Italy.

According to Tuttosport (via Football Italia), Sarri has made Hudson-Odoi a January transfer priority. The manager sees the 21-year-old as an ideal addition in the left wing-back or full-back area.

Hudson-Odoi has made his name as a forward, playing on either wing and down the middle on occasion in Sarri’s only season at Chelsea.

While he is predominantly still an attacker, Tuchel has been keen to use him as a wing-back at times this season to increase his game time.

Indeed, he is battling several stars such as Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic for game time.

Sarri therefore wants the versatile Hudson-Odoi in his team now that he has developed a new side to his game.

Sarri is also looking at Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa, who has yet to play in Ligue 1 this season owing to injury problems.

In any case, Tuttosport notes that Lazio president Claudio Lotito has ‘promised’ Sarri to bring in a new left wing-back and a back-up option to striker Ciro Immobile.

Hudson-Odoi has often struggled for game time this season. However, after injuries to Werner and Lukaku, he enjoyed a long spell in the team and impressed.

Hudson-Odoi raid funded by sales

Tuttosport adds that Lazio must sell players to have a real chance of signing Hudson-Odoi in January.

Vedat Muriqi, Denis Vavro, Riza Durmisi, Jordan Lukaku and Jony are all players who could go, the report adds.

Sarri has had a mixed start to the season with Lazio, who sit eighth in Serie A after 19 games.

They are, though, in the last 32 of the Europa League where they face Porto.