Chelsea target Jamal Musiala has signed a new long-term contract with Bayern Munich, but he could still be signed if a club triggers his eye-watering release clause.

After months of speculation surrounding his future, Bayern announced on Friday that Musiala had penned a lucrative new deal that ties him down until 2030.

The 21-year-old is a former Chelsea youth player and left as a 16-year-old to join Bayern in 2019, when the Blues recouped a measly £170,000 in compensation.

Reports over the past few months have claimed that Chelsea had shortlisted Musiala and could pursue a move to bring him back to Stamford Bridge, while other Premier League sides are also keen.

The new contract therefore comes as a major setback for Enzo Maresca’s side, but there is still one way Chelsea could sign Musiala.

According to journalist Christian Falk, Musiala’s new contract includes a €175million (£145.8m, $183.8m) release clause. If any side triggers it, Bayern will be powerless to stop the youngster entering negotiations to leave.

If Chelsea or any side match that fee, it would make Musiala the most expensive Premier League signing of all-time and the third-highest in football history, behind Neymar and Kylian Mbappe’s moves to PSG. If clubs are willing to be patient, the release clause is set to decrease in 2029 to €100m (£83.3m, $105m), per the report.

Chelsea must break another record to get Musiala

Chelsea are no strangers to spending huge sums on players, having splashed out £107m and £115m on midfielders Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo respectively.

The Blues remain in a strong position with regards to the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) and are preparing for a big summer window.

However, whether they would spend almost £150m on Musiala remains to be seen. His best position is as an attacking midfielder, and Chelsea already have their own superstar, Cole Palmer, playing in that role.

Our understanding is that a new striker and centre-back are the priorities for Enzo Maresca at this stage, with Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap their top centre-forward target.

As mentioned, Chelsea aren’t the only Premier League side to have shown interest in Musiala. As TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed back in September, he is also on Manchester City’s shortlist.

Pep Guardiola’s side could bring in a new, exciting attacking midfielder in the summer if Kevin de Bruyne leaves, with the 33-year-old out of contract in the summer.

With this in mind, it will be interesting to see if any team are willing to trigger the release clause in Musiala’s new contract, with Real Madrid also believed to be big fans of his.

Chelsea round-up: Liam Delap latest, Milos Kerkez battle

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs has confirmed that Chelsea are currently the frontrunners to sign Ipswich striker Delap, despite rival interest from Manchester United.

“Delap, I think, is also quite intrigued by the Chelsea project, especially knowing that if he’s the number nine that comes in, he may stand a very strong chance of supplanting or at least competing with Nicolas Jackson, who, we must stress, Chelsea do still have big faith in. So Chelsea and Delap is one to watch,” Jacobs said on the Market Madness podcast.

In other news, Chelsea and Liverpool have both held talks over the prospective signing of Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Liverpool hope to make Kerkez their successor for Andy Robertson, but Chelsea are posing a serious threat.

