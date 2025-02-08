Chelsea are interested in signing Caoimhin Kelleher from Premier League rivals Liverpool in the summer transfer window, with a report revealing the names of four other clubs who are keen on the Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper as Enzo Maresca’s side plan a double raid on Anfield.

Kelleher has been on the books of Liverpool since 2015 and has established himself as a reliable figure in the first team. With Alisson ahead of him in the pecking order, the 26-year-old has had limited chances for the Reds, but when called into action, mainly when the Brazil international has been injured, he has stepped up and has done admirably well.

Described as “fantastic” by goalkeeping legend David Seaman, Kelleher has kept seven clean sheets in 23 appearances in the Premier League so far in his career.

With Giorgi Mamardashvili joining Liverpool from Valencia in the summer of 2025, Kelleher is aware that his chances at Anfield under head coach Arne Slot will be further limited.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Ben Jacobs reported in December that Newcastle United are keen on Kelleher, with the second-choice Liverpool goalkeeper himself ready to leave Anfield for regular playing time elsewhere.

TBR has now reported that Chelsea are also keen on a deal for Kelleher in the summer transfer window.

Robert Sanchez is the first-choice goalkeeper at Chelsea, but he has not been particularly great and has made high-profile errors.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca would love to sign a new number one, and the Blues could try to bring Kelleher to Stamford Bridge.

According to TBR, Newcastle are also interested in the Liverpool star, who is on the radar of Nottingham Forest, Celtic and Bournemouth too.

READ MORE ➡️ Who is Chelsea and Arsenal target Ousmane Diomande?

Chelsea want Liverpool winger Luis Diaz

Kelleher is not the only Liverpool player that Chelsea are keen on signing in the summer transfer window.

According to a report in Antena2 this week, Chelsea want to sign Luis Diaz too from Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Diaz has been one of the best wingers in the Premier League during his time at Liverpool.

The 28-year-old Colombia international has scored 36 goals and given 16 assists in 130 matches in all competitions for Liverpool since moving to Anfield from FC Porto in January 2022.

Antena2 has reported that Chelsea are ready to make Diaz one of their highest earners in order to tempt him into switching to Stamford Bridge.

Interestingly, the same news outlet reported in January that Barcelona are planning a bid for Diaz in the summer transfer window.

The LaLiga club have reportedly told the Reds that they will make an offer of €70million (£59m, $72m) for Diaz in June.

Barcelona are said to be confident that the winger wants to join them, with the Spanish and European giants’ Sporting Director, Deco, having already spoken to people who are closest to the winger.

Latest Chelsea news: Andrey Santos sale, Ousmane Diomande interest

While Chelsea plan a double raid on Liverpool for Kelleher and Diaz, they are also looking to offload one of their young players for good.

Andrey Santos is on loan at Strasbourg, and TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Chelsea are open to selling him in the summer transfer window.

With Santos flourishing at Strasbourg, Chelsea believe that they are in a prime position to take advantage and are ready to sell him for a “significant profit”.

The midfielder wants a big role to stay at Chelsea and has interest from a lot of clubs.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti that Chelsea are interested in a summer deal for Ousmane Diomande.

Diomande has emerged as one of the best and most promising young centre-backs in European football since joining Sporing Lisbon in 2023.

We understand that the 21-year-old Ivory Coast international centre-back has a release clause of €80m (£66.6m, $82.6m) in his contract at Sporting, and Chelsea hope to negotiate a deal below that.

Meanwhile, a report in Spain has claimed that Chelsea are planning a bid for Marc Guehi in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are also looking to make offers for the Crystal Palace central defender.

POLL: Who has been Chelsea’s biggest flop of the Todd Boehly era?