Chelsea have suffered a huge blow in their quest to sign Carlos Baleba in the January transfer window, with a report revealing Brighton and Hove Albion’s stance on the midfielder’s immediate future as another top Premier League club join the race.

TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher reported on Thursday that Chelsea are keen on signing Brighton star Baleba. The Blues have been hugely impressed with the midfielder and are considering a move for him in the summer of 2025.

While Chelsea have explored a potential deal for the youngster in the January transfer window, sources have told us that the London club will have to “massively” overpay for his services.

Brighton rate Baleba highly, with sources telling TEAMtalk that the 21-year-old midfielder “has more to offer from an attacking and all-around standpoint” than Moises Caicedo, who the Seagulls sold to Chelsea in 2023 for £115million.

Former Brighton striker Glenn Murray also rates Baleba highly and believes that he is worth more than £100m in today’s market.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live after Brighton’s win against Manchester City in November 2024, Murray said: “Joao Pedro made a huge impact but the player who made the difference was Carlos Baleba. What a talent that lad is.

“When you think that Moises Caicedo walked out of the door for £104m (Author’s note: Chelsea paid £100m plus £15m in add-ons), I can’t see him walking out for any less than that.”

GiveMeSport has now reported that Chelsea have admitted defeat in their pursuit of the Cameroon international for the January window.

Brighton have reportedly made it clear that they will not sell the 21-year-old midfielder in the middle of the season.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has decided not to push for a move for Baleba now, but the London club will maintain their interest in the Brighton ace and will try to sign him in the summer of 2025.

READ MORE 🔴 The 10 most expensive Chelsea sales of all time, featuring Man Utd and Real Madrid raids

Manchester City also want Carlos Baleba

According to GiveMeSport, Chelsea are not the only club who are looking into a possible deal for Baleba.

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City have also taken a shine to the youngster.

With Rodri injured, Man City manager Pep Guardiola is looking to bring in a new defensive midfielder, and Baleba is a player he has been impressed with.

However, just like Chelsea, Man City have realised that Brighton are not going to sell their prized asset in the final days of the January transfer window.

City, though, will not abandon their interest in the midfielder and could make a bid for him in the summer of 2025.

Latest Chelsea news: Joao Felix exit, Mathys Tel talks

One of the Chelsea players who has failed to make a huge impact this season is Joao Felix.

The 25-year-old attacker has made just three starts in the Premier League and is a peripheral figure in Maresca’s squad.

Aston Villa are showing interest in Felix and could try to sign him before the January transfer window closes next week.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Chelsea are ready to make a bid for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho in the final days of the window.

Garnacho is willing to leave Man Utd, and Chelsea believe that they could be able to bring the Argentine youngster to Stamford Bridge.

Another attacker that Chelsea are interested in is Mathys Tel. The French striker has told Bayern Munich that he wants to leave in the middle of the season, and the German club themselves are open to selling him.

There have been reports that Tottenham have an agreement in place with Bayern over Tel, but with the young striker having not made a decision yet, Chelsea have accelerated talks and are trying to persuade him to move to Stamford Bridge.

IN FOCUS: Carlos Baleba and Moises Caicedo comparison