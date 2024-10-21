Jamie Carragher has urged Chelsea to sell Robert Sanchez and bring in a new goalkeeper if they are serious about challenging the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Sanchez put in another unconvincing performance as Chelsea were beaten 2-1 by Liverpool on Sunday. The Spaniard was beaten in the 29th minute after Levi Colwill had brought down Curtis Jones in the box, allowing Mo Salah to smash home from the penalty spot.

Sanchez then clumsily challenged Jones in the box himself, which saw the referee point to the spot again. Sanchez’s blushes were spared though when VAR overturned the decision, as he had gotten a slight touch on the ball.

After the break, Chelsea dragged themselves level as Nicolas Jackson beat the offside trap and finished into the bottom corner. But three minutes later and they were behind again.

Salah picked out Jones with a fantastic cross and the midfielder took one touch before finishing past Sanchez. The keeper was slow to react and failed to show enough bravery to try and block the shot, which ultimately handed Liverpool all three points.

After the game, Carragher tore into Sanchez and told the Chelsea hierarchy they should sign a new keeper to help them get back to winning the biggest trophies.

“In terms of control of the game, Chelsea were better, but what let them down was the goalkeeper,” the pundit said on Sky Sports.

“They need a new goalkeeper if they want to get back to where they want to be.”

Carragher continued: “What I don’t like is that when he goes he turns his face. It’s almost like he’s scared of getting hit by the ball.

“You go back to Peter Schmeichel and when he’d come out he would just make himself as big as possible.

“He [Sanchez] comes out to Curtis Jones and Curtis Jones should be absolutely terrified that a keeper is coming towards him, he’s 6ft 4in, he’s coming on top of him.

“But he is scared of the ball and Curtis Jones and he’s turning his head away.

“You’ve got to get there and hopefully it hits you in the face and keep it out.

“We talk about Chelsea and the money they’ve spent and where they still need things… they need a new goalkeeper if they’re going to get back to where they want to be.”

Chelsea keepers hoping to usurp Sanchez

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca insists that he still supports his current No 1. However, if these problems continue then he will surely start to look at some of his other options.

The shot-stopper most likely to replace Sanchez this season is Filip Jorgensen, who joined in the summer from Villarreal for €25million (£20.7m / $27m).

Jorgensen, 22, previously established himself as Villarreal’s first-choice keeper, and he will therefore fancy his chances of taking Sanchez’s spot.

Chelsea also have several other young keepers on their books, including Lucas Bergstrom, Djordje Petrovic, Gabriel Slonina and Mike Penders, with the latter three all out on loan currently.

Kepa Arrizabalaga remains a Chelsea player, too, though it is hard to see him returning to Stamford Bridge permanently once his Bournemouth loan ends.

Chelsea news: La Liga interest, 18-month loan

Meanwhile, Chelsea could complete another deal with Villarreal in January as the La Liga side have reportedly registered their interest in Cesare Casadei.

The midfielder played under Maresca while on loan at Leicester City last term but has struggled for game time this season.

Villarreal are battling several Italian clubs for the promising 21-year-old, though it is unclear whether they are pursuing a loan or permanent transfer.

One player who has seemingly been completely banished by Maresca is left-back Ben Chilwell, with both Marc Cucurella and Renato Veiga ahead of him in the pecking order.

Reports claim Chelsea could ship Chilwell out on loan for the next season and a half.

The Englishman is not short of suitors, with West Ham United, Fulham, Brentford, Napoli and Marseille all tracking him as a target.