Jamie Carragher explained why the writing will be on the wall for Romelu Lukaku if Chelsea don’t select him for the EFL Cup final on Sunday.

Lukaku has struggled to recapture the form that prompted Chelsea to fork out a club-record £97.5m in the summer. The ex-Inter striker has shown glimpses of his punishing best, but recent displays have been wholly disappointing.

Indeed, he notched just seven touches in the 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday. That remarkable statistic prompted speculation Lukaku simply isn’t the right fit for Thomas Tuchel’s system.

That was followed up by a benching for the Champions League Round of 16 victory over Lille on Tuesday night. The more mobile and silkier Kai Havertz was chosen to lead the line, and got on the scoresheet as Chelsea secured a commanding two-goal lead at half-time in the tie.

And speaking to CBS Sports, Carragher has explained why Chelsea could swing the axe on their new centre-forward after just one season.

The pundit claimed “alarm bells” should be ringing for Lukaku if he’s overlooked against Liverpool at Wembley. Furthermore, Carragher stated given Lukaku’s price tag and influence, being relegated to a squad role is simply not viable.

Chelsea to end failed Lukaku experiment?

Carragher said (via the Liverpool Echo): “I think the big thing at the weekend, we are talking about the cup final now. We don’t know, yet to see what the team is.

“But I think not playing in a Champions League knockout game, then not playing in a cup final. I mean alarm bells will be going if I was Lukaku.

“He’s not the type of player you can have on the bench, I don’t believe that. I don’t believe he will be on the bench long-term.

“We are seeing that with Timo Werner right now. But Lukaku is a bigger name. Bigger presence and he is a better player than someone like Werner.

“If they go with Havertz and almost like a different system, like a false nine, then I don’t think we will see Lukaku at the club next season.”

Havertz relishing striker competition

Meanwhile, Kai Havertz has insisted that he is enjoying a wide range of attacking positions for Chelsea and offering another option to Romelu Lukaku.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Havertz said of the Chelsea competition up front after scoring against Lille: “It is good for me.

“We have a lot of good strikers so it is also good to have a change and not make it easy for the opposition. Today it worked good and I enjoy every forward position.

“We did not play our best football. We could not get the aggressiveness of the last few weeks but we won 2-0 and that is the most important thing. Sunday is another competition and we have to focus on that now.”

Indeed, Havertz has given Blues boss Tuchel a selection decision to make ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

Tuchel insisted after the last 16 first leg win over Lille that he has not ruled out Lukaku starting at Wembley.

