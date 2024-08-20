Jamie Carragher has absolutely destroyed Chelsea over their transfer policy after the Blues agreed a deal for Joao Felix and with a Liverpool man seemingly set to follow in the coming days, with the pundit urging targets to “stop signing for the club” in a “deadly serious” attack on their transfer strategy.

The Blues opened their season with a humbling 2-0 home defeat to reigning champions Manchester City – a game in which Chelsea performed well in, but ultimately illustrated the gulf that still exists between themselves and the very best. It’s not through a want of trying, however, with Chelsea’s BlueCo consortium pumping an astonishing amount of money into the club since they bought out Roman Abramovich’s shareholdings two summers ago.

In that time, the Blues have brought in 44 players to the club already – and the capture of Felix is set to take that spending soaring through the £1.3bn mark.

Indeed, if all goes to plan, the Blues – whose transfer policy these days is overseen by Paul Winstanley and signed off by Behdad Eghbali – will seal the signing of Felix on a multi-year contract later on Tuesday with a deal now agreed to bring the Portugal forward back to Stamford Bridge after a spell on loan two seasons ago.

TEAMtalk understands that Felix will arrive in the UK around midday and will undergo medical tests before signing on the dotted line. Agreeing personal terms will not be an issue, meaning his signing could even be announced as soon as Tuesday evening if all goes to plan.

Moving in the opposite direction will be Conor Gallagher, with the homegrown midfielder agreeing to join Atletico Madrid and having been told by Enzo Maresca he would only be a squad player this season.

Carragher launches ‘deadly serious’ rant at Chelsea transfer policy

However, not everyone is happy at the way Chelsea conduct themselves and Carragher, upon hearing on Monday Night Football that a deal for Felix has now been done, has launched an astonishing attack on the club.

Furthermore, Carragher wants players targeted by the Blues to think twice and question their own motives for signing for the club.

“Chelsea have just got to stop buying players and players have just got to stop signing for Chelsea,” the Liverpool legend told Sky Sports.

“I don’t why as a player I would look at that Chelsea project and think I would sign. The only reason you would sign is because your agent might say, ‘We’re getting a seven-year deal on big money. That’s guaranteed money for seven years’.

“You know what I would say? Back yourself as a player, sign a four-year deal at a proper club and back yourself to do well. And then when you’re due for a renewal the money goes up anyway.

“I don’t understand why players are signing seven-year deals.”

When put to Carragher that being “part of the Chelsea project” may appeal to targets, Carragher hit back.

“Part of what?! It’s not a young and exciting team!

“Joao Felix. Tell me, where is he going to play? They signed [Pedro] Neto a week ago, they’ve already got Cole Palmer.

“Where are you going to play Enzo Fernandez, a £100m player who plays at No 10? Where are you going to play [Christopher] Nkunku?”

Chelsea transfers: Liverpool man targeted as summer signing No 11

Carragher added: “Great football teams need competition. But in every football team I played in there was seven or eight players who knew they were playing every week.

“And then you’ve got six or seven players who were fighting for three positions and then you’ve got another six or seven players who know they’re squad players. That is a healthy squad.

“You’re asking where Joao Felix is going to play. Do you know what I want to ask you? Where is he getting changed at the training ground? I’m deadly serious.

“Where are these people [getting changed]? If you’ve got 40 players how are you all in one dressing room? How are you putting a training session on?”

Despite that, Chelsea are ready to make up to two more new signings before the window closes with the Blues still very much on the trail of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. While the two clubs remain in talks, however, TEAMtalk understands there remains quite a few hurdles to overcome before a deal can be agreed.

The Blues, however, should have a clearer path towards another player on their wanted list: Liverpool defender Joe Gomez.

The England squad man has slipped down the pecking order at Anfield and is now fourth-choice central defender behind Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah. However, if the Reds can sign a new centre-half of their own, there is a good chance that Gomez will be allowed to move on.

Sources have confirmed to us that Gomez’s agents have already held talks with the Blues over a possible move. Liverpool, for their part, are reportedly seeking a fee in the region of £35m to £40m for the long-serving defender, who has been at Anfield since summer 2015.