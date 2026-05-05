Jamie Carragher has taken aim at the mess BlueCo have made since taking charge at Chelsea, claiming the club is “broken” and that the owners need to take strong accountability for their revolving door policy with players and managers and with a shocking stat on their reign now coming to light.

The club’s ownership took charge in May 2022, buying out Roman Abramovich’s stake for £4.25 billion after the latter was forced to sever his British-based business assets by the UK government amid his close links to the Kremlin and in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

However, the success Chelsea enjoyed under Abramovich has now been replaced by inconsistency and uncertainty brought by Todd Boehly and BlueCo, a consortium led by Clearlake Capital, who were co-founded by Behdad Eghbali and Jose Feliciano.

While the club did win two trophies last season under Enzo Maresca – the Blues lifting both the UEFA Conference League and the Club World Cup – the club has since gone backwards, and a season of chaos has seen them suffer 13 defeats in the Premier League this season, one more than the until recently relegation-threatened Leeds.

Now, with Monday’s woeful 3-1 home defeat to Nottingham Forest, Chelsea have now suffered a sixth straight loss in the league, and currently sit 10th and in real danger of a bottom-half finish for the second time under the owners.

Indeed, since BlueCo took charge, Chelsea’s average league position across those four seasons is a meagre seventh – an awful record for a club that had got used to competing for the major trophies under the previous regime.

Now Carragher has taken aim at the club’s ownership, launching both barrels on Sky Sports in the wake of their loss to Forest.

“It’s shocking, and it comes from the top; that’s where it starts from,” Carragher stated. “There are five or six really top players on that pitch, and they’ve just been beaten by Nottingham Forest’s B team.

“When you think, less than 12 months ago, they were taking PSG to the cleaners.

“I mean, there’s no connection between the players and the staff, the players and the supporters.

“And you know what, in some ways it’s a good thing, it tells you that football isn’t just about spending and buying players, and a revolving door. It’s about creating something together; something special.”

In a final dig at the club, Carragher added: “There’s absolutely nothing there, and all you can say is that this football club is broken.”

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Chelsea heading in right direction – Caicedo

Despite this season’s very clear struggles, midfielder Moises Caicedo is adamant the club is heading in the right direction and believes they will be in the mix to win major honours again next season.

The Ecuadorian, who recently signed a mega-money contract extension taking him through to 2033, said: “I believe in this team, this club, and I know we’re going in the right direction.

“We’ve only just begun together. There is still a lot more to achieve, and I’m very hungry to keep improving every day.

“I want to win more trophies with Chelsea and give everything for this club and for the fans.

“We have enjoyed some great times together already, and my dream is to become a Chelsea legend, and I will work as hard as possible to make that happen.”

Despite their league struggles, the Blues can still finish the current campaign with some silverware, with the club through to the FA Cup final, where they will take on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City on Saturday, May 16.

In terms of new recruits, our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey has revealed the Blues are stepping up their quest to sign a top 22-year-old centre-back, having dispatched scouts to check on him over the weekend.

With regards to outgoings, Chelsea have slapped an eye-watering price on a 61-goal striker who is now wanted by Newcastle this summer.

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