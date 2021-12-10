Chelsea are reportedly readying a €60million (£51m) bid for experienced Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, as Thomas Tuchel looks to bolster his midfield options.

The Brazilian has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in world football during his eight years at the Bernabeu. However, reports suggest that the Spanish giants could be ready to cash in on the player – that is despite the fact that he only penned a new four-year deal back in August.

El Nacional states that Real’s stance has attracted the interest of Chelsea, who need help in midfield.

Tuchel is starting to struggle for numbers in his engine room, with injury issues for Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante and Jorginho.

The report adds that the Blues are in the ‘driving seat’ to sign Casemiro, 29. However, they will face competition from PSG, who are willing to let former Liverpool man Gini Wijnaldum leave on loan.

Tuchel’s need for midfield help has been intensified by Saul Niguez’s struggles. Reece James also stepped in to play there in the 3-3 Champions League draw with Zenit St Petersburg.

As for Casemiro, the former Sao Paulo man has scored 30 times in 307 career games for Real.

His all-around game is also well suited to the style of English football. That is clearly something that fellow LaLiga man Saul has struggled with.

Chelsea players baffled by Azpilicueta decision

Meanwhile, Chelsea players are ‘bewildered’ at the ongoing uncertainty surrounding club captain Cesar Azpilicueta as an avoidable crisis threatens to engulf Thomas Tuchel, per a report.

The Spanish veteran, 32, has been the heart and soul of Chelsea’s backline for many a year. Azpilicueta is capable of operating at both wing-back or in central defence. The ACL injury suffered by Ben Chilwell could even see him deployed at left-wing-back if Marcos Alonso continues to disappoint.

His versatility and leadership qualities make him an invaluable member of Tuchel’s squad. That is despite his minutes in the league having been slashed this season.

As such, many expected a new contract for Azpilicueta at Stamford Bridge to be a mere formality.

However, less than a month away from the winter window – at which time Azpilicueta can sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs – a new contract appears no closer to being signed.

That prompted Barcelona to commence plans to bring Azpilicueta back to Spain, according to El Nacional.

Now, Eurosport provide their take on the situation, and the Chelsea squad seem just as baffled as many Blues fans will be.

They state Chelsea believed tying Azpilicueta down to a one-year extension would be ‘straightforward’. It has proved anything but, despite the player hoping he can extend his stay in the capital.

