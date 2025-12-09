Chelsea are leading the race for Castello Lukeba

RB Leipzig’s elegant French centre-back Castello Lukeba could become the most eye-catching defensive signing of the January window, with Chelsea and Bayern Munich both considering a mid-season transfer.

The 22-year-old left-footed defender, capped by France at senior level, has a contract until 2029 but carries release clauses that drop progressively: €80million (£70m) next summer, falling to €65m (£57m) in 2027. Crucially, sources in Germany indicate Leipzig would listen to offers as low as €60m (£52m) this winter if they fall short of Champions League qualification, opening the door for an immediate move.

Chelsea have moved fastest. Enzo Maresca’s side have been rocked by a long-term injury to Levi Colwill and the uncertain future of Axel Disasi. Club scouts have filed glowing reports on Lukeba’s ball-playing ability, recovery pace and dominance in the air, viewing him as the ideal modern defender.

The Blues are prepared to bid €55-60m (£48-52m) in the coming weeks and believe personal terms would be straightforward.

Bayern Munich remain a serious threat. Sporting director Max Eberl, who helped bring Lukeba to Leipzig in 2023, retains a strong relationship with the player’s camp.

While Bayern’s priority is extending Dayot Upamecano’s contract, they have Lukeba as their leading contingency should talks collapse.

The player himself is known to be a “big admirer” of the Bavarian giants and would find a return to the Champions League knockout stages tempting.

Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Real Madrid continue to monitor developments, but none of those clubs are expected to move before the summer.

For Leipzig, losing their prized asset mid-season would sting, yet the financial windfall could fund a squad rebuild under Ole Werner.

With only weeks until the window opens, Lukeba’s graceful defending and composure beyond his years make him the rare January target who could genuinely transform a title-chasing backline.

Chelsea currently lead the race, but Bayern’s pull remains formidable. One thing is certain: Europe’s elite are ready to pay handsomely for the next great French centre-half.

Chelsea news: Double striker update…

Meanwhile, sources state that Chelsea have joined Aston Villa and West Ham United in watching Ligue 1 striker Joaquin Panichelli.

The Argentine plays for Strasbourg, which could give Chelsea an advantage.

We understand one of Panichelli’s team-mates might have his Chelsea transfer brought forward, too.