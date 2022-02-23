A report has strongly suggested Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is poised to join Barcelona after clarifying a contract wrinkle that would be Thomas Tuchel’s saving grace.

The veteran Spaniard, 32, has been everything Chelsea fans could’ve hoped for and more since arriving from Marseille in 2012. Azpilicueta has now won every major club honour available to him with the Blues after lifting the Club World Cup last week.

However, despite his performance levels remaining sky high, it appears his time at Stamford Bridge may be coming to an end.

That’s according to Sport Witness (citing Spanish outlet Sport), who are convinced he will join Barcelona.

Azpilicueta – like Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger – will become a free agent in the summer. After entering the final six months’ of their respective deals, they are all free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs.

Barcelona are known to be hot on the heels of Azpilicueta, and wouldn’t mind landing Chrstensen too. Barca boss Xavi is a big fan of Azpilicueta’s versatility. Furthermore, his free agent status makes him a viable option for the cash-strapped Spaniards.

Cesc Fabregas recently set tongues wagging when claiming he’d heard a move was close. Now, Sport have taken it a step further.

Spanish press convinced Azpilicueta will join Barcelona

Their report on Wednesday states both Azpilicueta and Christensen are ‘very close’ to agreeing a move to the Camp Nou in the summer. In Azpilicueta’s case, it’s claimed he ‘almost has both feet’ in his homeland.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently revealed Barcelona have tabled an offer Chelsea might be unwilling to match. The trusted journalist claimed a two-year deal with an option for a third had been lodged. Given Azpilicueta is already 32, it’s unknown whether Chelsea will match the same length of commitment.

Chelsea scouting Max Kilman from Wolves for potential bargain Chelsea scouts have been spotted scouting Wolves defender Max Kilman with potential bargain deal on the cards

The report adds Azpilicueta will speak one final time with Blues chief Marina Granovskaia. That stems from Chelsea reportedly having the right of first refusal to match any contract offers made to their captain.

That goes against recent reports that have stated Chelsea have an option to extend Azpilicueta’s stay by 12 months.

Sport seem convinced a right of first refusal is present, but add the player’s camp don’t believe Chelsea will offer a better deal than what Barcelona have tabled anyway.

As such, the article concludes Azpilicueta ‘will wear the Barca shirt’ next season.

Who are the toughest defenders according to the world’s best players

Chelsea youth exodus continues

Meanwhile, Chelsea could lose another one of their prized academy players this summer as Brighton, Southampton and Norwich are all planning to move in, according to a report.

Chelsea’s youth ranks have been plundered in recent seasons with many of their stars already regulars at Premier League level.

Tariq Lamptey is excelling at Brighton, while Tino Livramento is already a regular at Southampton. The Blues also saw Lewis Bate poached by Leeds, while Myles Peart-Harris joined Brentford.

Thomas Tuchel is now preparing to lose another young player to an English rival. Goal reveal central midfielder Xavier Simons is out of contract on June 30 and could leave Stamford Bridge.

The 19-year-old, not to be confused with Paris Saint-Germain wonderkid Xavi Simons, wants assurances from Tuchel that he will be given first-team opportunities.

But with midfield competition fierce and poised to be joined by Conor Gallagher next season, it’s unlikely Tuchel can make any guarantees.

The England youth international is now on the radar of Brighton, Southampton and Norwich. All three of those clubs have a habit of giving young players senior game time.

READ MORE: Havertz sends message to Lukaku amid battle for Chelsea role, handing Tuchel Liverpool dilemma