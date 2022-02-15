Cesar Azpilicueta is apparently “lucky” to be at Chelsea and has been slated for his defensive abilities by Neil Warnock, despite recently achieving an incredible feat.

The 32-year-old Spaniard has delivered a decade of faultless service at Stamford Bridge. The club captain has been as dependable as they come, and his versatility has proved critical for multiple managers.

Indeed, current boss Thomas Tuchel has deployed Azpilicueta at right-back, right-wingback, in a three-man backline, and also on the left following Ben Chilwell’s injury.

Azpilicueta will become a free agent in the summer, and that versatility has attracted the interest of Barcelona boss Xavi.

Former Blues midfielder Cesc Fabregas set tongues wagging when claiming he’s heard a switch is “almost done”. However, the prospect of Azpilicueta penning fresh terms remains a very real one.

Azpilicueta recently captained his side to Club World Cup glory in Abu Dhabi. That ensured the veteran has lifted every major trophy available to him in club football at Chelsea.

He can now list the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup on his CV.

The Community Shield remains conspicuously absent, though whether that is regarded as a competitive fixture and major honour is another matter entirely.

So it comes as something of a surprise to see veteran manager Neil Warnock take Azpilicueta to task on talksPORT.

Azpilicueta “lucky” and not a “great defender” – Warnock

When asked if Azpiolicueta is underrated given all he has achieved and his longevity at the top, Warnock curiously stated: “I think it goes two ways to be honest.

“I think Azpilicueta has been a very fortunate lad to be a at a club like Chelsea. I don’t think he is a great defender.

“Sometimes in football you need a bit of luck. I think he’s had a bit of luck at the right time and in the right place.

“That’s what you need in football, you need a bit of luck to be successful.”

Chelsea eye Brighton ace Carragher rates highly

Meanwhile, Chelsea are eyeing Brighton centre-half Adam Webster with a defensive shake-up on the horizon, and Jamie Carragher recently labelled him better than an Arsenal favourite at their key trait.

With uncertainty pervading their defensive ranks, the Mirror report Brighton’s Adam Webster is being lined up for a summer swoop. That comes after Chelsea reportedly began to see the writing on the wall over their current stars. In the Mirror’s words, they are ‘preparing themselves for a summer shake-up’.

Webster, 27, is adept at operating in a three-man defence. The ex-Bristol City man has been a mainstay under Graham Potter in recent seasons alongside Lewis Dunk. The third spot has rotated between Joel Veltman, Shane Duffy and the recently departed Dan Burn.

Webster is deemed ‘under consideration’ by Blues chiefs amid increasingly impressive displays at the AMEX. Indeed, his showing have been to such a high standard that he is being tipped for an upcoming England call-up.

Webster is known for his ball-playing abilities and has been characterised by driving out of defence on the ball. In Brighton’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea last month – in which Webster scored – Carragher hailed the defender with a massive compliment.

Carragher labelled Webster “better than any other English central defender” with the ball at his feet. That includes the likes of Man City’s John Stones and Arsenal’s Ben White – both of whom are known for their ball-playing abilities.

“Adam Webster’s passing out from the back, with both feet is better than any other English central defender,” wrote Carragher on Twitter (via the Mirror).

