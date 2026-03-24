Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Cesc Fabregas as a potential replacement for Liam Rosenior should they decide to part company with their head coach at the end of this season, TEAMtalk understands.

The former Chelsea midfielder has impressed greatly in his role at Como, guiding the Italian side from Serie B to the brink of Champions League qualification in just two seasons.

His progressive, possession-based style and success in developing young talent have placed him firmly on the Blues radar.

As things stand, Rosenior’s position appears relatively secure, as my colleague, Graeme Bailey, reported on Sunday.

Appointed in January on a long-term deal until 2032, the 41-year-old has the public backing of the Chelsea hierarchy, who insist they remain committed to giving him time to implement his vision.

However, sources suggest that missing out on Champions League football for the 26/27 campaign could prompt a change at the end of the season.

Chelsea currently sit in a position where qualification is far from guaranteed, with inconsistent Premier League form raising questions over the long-term direction.

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Chelsea to face Man City competition for Cesc Fabregas

Fabregas, who enjoyed a glittering playing career at Stamford Bridge, is seen as an attractive option due to his deep understanding of the club’s culture and his burgeoning managerial reputation.

But we understand Chelsea would face competition for his signature. Manchester City have also been linked with the 38-year-old Spaniard as a possible successor to Pep Guardiola, should the Catalan decide to depart the Etihad this summer.

Sources confirm Fabregas features on shortlists at the Premier League champions, where his tactical acumen and familiarity with elite-level football are highly regarded.

For now, Rosenior continues to lead preparations for the run-in, while Fabregas remains focused on steering Como towards European football.

Any managerial movement at Stamford Bridge would likely hinge on Chelsea’s final league position and European progress.

Should a vacancy arise, the prospect of bringing back a former player in Fabregas would undoubtedly excite supporters, though it remains a scenario for the summer rather than an immediate concern.

Latest Chelsea news: Rosenior ‘madness’ / Liverpool plan raid

Meanwhile, Sky Sports pundit, Paul Merson, has given his take on the Rosenior situation, saying it was ‘madness’ from Chelsea to even appoint him in the first place.

Merson argues the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle would never have even considered interviewing the ex-Strasbourg coach. Read his full comments HERE.

In other news, Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Chelsea centre-back Josh Acheampong – one of the Blues’ most exciting youngsters.

It’s claimed that an offer of £26million would ‘test Chelsea’s resolve’ and potentially force them into parting ways with the 19-year-old, though that figure seems very low for a player of his potential.

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