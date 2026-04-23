Former Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit has urged Cesc Fabregas to avoid the ‘mess’ his old club are currently in, telling the Como boss that a return to Barcelona instead would ‘make the most sense’.

Fabregas is one of a number of high-profile names being linked with the vacant Stamford Bridge role following Liam Rosenior’s sacking as head coach on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old was shown the door after overseeing five straight league defeats without scoring a single goal, an unwanted piece of Chelsea history that stretches back more than 100 years.

Under-21 coach Calum McFarlane has taken over the reins on an interim basis, with the search now on for the latest permanent manager in west London.

As our sources have reported, former Chelsea midfielder Fabregas, 38, is one of a number of names in the running for the post, including a surprise candidate from Saudi Arabia.

Fabregas has won plenty of plaudits for the outstanding work he has done at Como, having led I Lariani to promotion from Serie B two years ago.

Como finished ninth on their return to Serie A last season and currently sit eighth in the table with just five games remaining, and Fabregas’ exploits in Italy have seen him attract plenty of attention among Europe’s elite, including Chelsea and Barca.

As for how the bookmakers are weighing up who will be their next Stamford Bridge boss, they have departing Bournemouth chief Andoni Iraola as the favourite.

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Fabregas better off at Barcelona

And that’s good news, according to Petit, who thinks Fabregas would be better off swerving the ‘nightmare’ that he would likely encounter if he did return to Chelsea.

“Cesc Fabregas to Chelsea? No, no, no. If you have to choose between Chelsea and Barcelona, definitely you go to Barcelona, not Chelsea. Chelsea is a mess. It’s a mess,” Petit told Andy’s Bet Club.

“It’s a nightmare for managers, it’s kind of a nightmare as well for the players, actually. You will find more serenity even if you will face a lot of pressure, at Barcelona.

“But he’ll have the chance to be present in La Liga every single season to win the title over there, but as well you have the chance to compete at the highest level in the Champions League, too.

“Fabregas going back to Barcelona would make sense. I think Spanish managers are probably the best actually on the market: Pep Guardiola, Unai Emery, Xabi Alonso, Luis Enrique, Fabregas.

“Italian managers were among the best for a decade, after that it was Portuguese managers, and now it’s Spanish. Where are the French? I have no idea. We have very good players, but not so good managers. It’s kind of the same with England.”

Meanwhile, an unbridgeable rift between Liam Rosenior and his Chelsea players is strongly believed to have led to the 41-year-old’s sacking as manager after just three-and-a-half months at the helm, while friction over his tactics and his results ultimately undid him.