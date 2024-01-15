Chelsea star reaches last week of Stamford Bridge spell; Nottingham Forest compete against Serie A push for his signature

Trevoh Chalobah has been set to leave Chelsea for the last six months and sources say he could now be transferred within a week.

He has serious interest from around Italy and it’s the Serie A sides who are set to push for his signature in the coming days with Napoli and Roma both very keen. Sources have told TEAMtalk that the two clubs are likely to push soon for his services.

The 24-year-old also hold interest from Crystal Palace and Inter Milan, with a number of clubs in Germany and other Premier League clubs monitoring his situation.

Sources have also stated that, after 63 first-team appearances, he is ready to say goodbye to his boyhood club, from which he was close to an exit in the summer before he turned down a move to Nottingham Forest.

Chalobah rejected Nottingham Forest with the belief he could get a move to a European playing outfit. That did not come to pass in the summer but a move away from England could see him join a side playing in European competition.

Napoli are aware that Roma have held multiple conversations with the representatives of Chalobah and Jose Mourinho has also spoken with the Chelsea defender. This is understood to have given them an edge but they will need to move quickly.

However, sources state that Nottingham Forest are still keen and hold a strong position as the England under-21 international is keen to remain in the Premier League. That could supersede playing in Europe and allow Forest to complete a move they wanted to orchestrate in the summer.

Chelsea stick to £25m asking price

A bid of £25 million was accepted in the summer and it will take the same fee to move him in this window, with Chelsea keen to push on with signings of their own.

For example, Roberto Firmino is one to watch for the Blues over the next week.

Firmino left the Premier League in the summer when his contract expired at Liverpool, going on to join Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League.

However, Chelsea – who are still in the market for a centre-forward – could try to bring the unsettled Brazilian back to English football.

READ MORE: Newcastle to accelerate move for prime Chelsea target as transfer record comes under threat